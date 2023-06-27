Set Sail On The Incredibly Lavish Dior Spa Cruise 

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dior

In celebration of the upcoming Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris this July, Dior presents an exclusive and extraordinary experience — the Dior Spa Cruise. From July 3rd to 14th, guests have the rare opportunity to embark on a bespoke yacht named Excellence and set sail on the Seine River. Moored at Port Henri IV, near the charming Île Saint-Louis, this wellness cruise promises a truly holistic journey for complete mental, emotional, and physical well-being.

With breathtaking views of Paris’s iconic landmarks, guests can indulge in tailored treatment programs led by top wellness specialists, combining the quintessence of science with the skilled hands of Dior’s well-being experts.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dior

Excellence has been completely remodeled to create a sanctuary for the body and mind of each passenger. Adorned with the signature Toile de Jouy décor in blue and beige tones, complemented by Dior canework, the yacht offers an exceptional space for relaxation and rejuvenation. Below deck, a reception room presents the finest Dior skincare and fragrance lines in an ambiance of tropical woods. Four elegant single cabins and a spacious private double cabin with a lounge ensure luxurious comfort.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dior

The teak upper deck, spanning 120 square meters, provides an open-air sports deck, a juice bar, and, for the first time, a pool where guests can cool off while marveling at the iconic Parisian buildings. Sun loungers and umbrellas invite guests to luxuriate in the sun or find respite in the shade. The panoramic views from the cruise offer a unique perspective of the City of Lights, passing by landmarks such as Notre-Dame Cathedral, the Louvre, the Eiffel Tower, and more.

Unlike any other luxury cruise, the Dior Spa Cruise offers unique programming featuring five top-flight programs for guests to choose from based on their current needs and desires: Detox, Balance, Reverse-Aging, Power, and Relaxation. Each completely tailored two-hour retreat combines effectiveness with luxury, ensuring a personalized experience.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dior

For the chosen retreat theme, guests can enjoy a one-hour targeted face or body treatment followed by one hour of complete relaxation on deck. The wellness cruise includes one hour of relaxation on deck, followed by one hour of a well-being activity led by experienced experts, such as Pilates Flow, Respirology and Postural Stretching, Yoga Flow, and more. Guests seeking an all-encompassing retreat can combine both treatment and wellness formulas for a four-hour journey of ultimate relaxation.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dior

The Dior Spa Cruise offers an unparalleled opportunity to experience wellness and beauty while cruising along the Seine River set against the incredibly chic backdrop of Paris. With its exquisite setting, exclusive treatments, and expert-led programs, this summer wellness retreat promises to rejuvenate the body, mind, and soul of every guest aboard the Dior Spa Cruise.