Inside The Tiffany & Co. Lavish "Summer Of Blue" Soirée In New York To Celebrate The New High Jewelry Collection

Fashion, News

Inside The Tiffany & Co. Lavish "Summer Of Blue" Soirée In New York To Celebrate The New High Jewelry Collection
Amelie Zilber

Photo Credit: Zach Hilty/BFA.com

Tiffany & Co. hosted a spectacular summer soirée atop the rooftop terrace of the newly unveiled Tiffany Landmark to commemorate the summer solstice. The exclusive event, named Summer of Blue, served as a platform to unveil the brand’s latest awe-inspiring High Jewelry collection, Blue Book 2023: Out of the Blue. Set against the stunning backdrop of Manhattan, Tiffany & Co. hosted a quintessential summer gathering.

Inside The Tiffany & Co. Lavish "Summer Of Blue" Soirée In New York To Celebrate The New High Jewelry Collection
Pamela Tick

Photo Credit: Zach Hilty/BFA.com

In a world where Jean Schlumberger’s aquatic-inspired universe intersects with modern-day opulence, the Blue Book collection captivated guests with its breathtaking diamonds and precious gemstones. Under the visionary guidance of Nathalie Verdeille, Chief Artistic Officer of Jewelry and High Jewelry, Tiffany & Co. seamlessly merged Schlumberger’s timeless design aesthetics with extraordinary jewels, resulting in an ensemble that beautifully captured the essence of the sea.

As guests reveled in the night, notable names from the fashion and entertainment industry adorned the gathering. Hari Nef, Kelsey Merritt, Aimee Song, Matthew Noszka, Inanna Sarkis, Valentina Ferrer, Athena Calderone, Eve Jobs, Amelie Zilber, and other luminaries graced the event with their presence.

Photo Credit: Zach Hilty/BFA.com

Inside The Tiffany & Co. Lavish "Summer Of Blue" Soirée In New York To Celebrate The New High Jewelry Collection
Aimee Song

Photo Credit: Zach Hilty/BFA.com

The Summer of Blue celebration further solidified Tiffany & Co.’s commitment to crafting enduring treasures that transcend time through their exquisite high jewelry offerings.

