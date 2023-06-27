Photo Credit: Chris Colls

Valérie Messika, the Artistic Director of Messika, presents an exciting new collection that reimagines the iconic Move Uno designs with a fresh and distinctive twist. The Move Link collection pushes the boundaries of the Maison’s classic Move motif, incorporating an off-center chain effect that adds a unique touch to the jewelry. With this innovative collection, Messika once again proves her talent for transcending limits and delivering cutting-edge style. “For this collection, I wanted to revisit the trend Messika-style and create pieces with an assertive unisex design,” shares Valérie Messika.

Photo Credit: Stephen Lewis

Breaking boundaries with chain link jewelry, the Move Link collection combines gold flat sections with brilliantly set and paved diamonds, resulting in a bold and captivating aesthetic. In 2023, this collection takes center stage as chain link jewelry experiences a revival in the world of fashion. Valérie Messika seizes this trend and elevates it to new dimensions, offering a selection of bracelets, necklaces, rings, and earrings that challenge conventions.

Photo Credit: Marin Laborne

The androgynous fusion of styles showcased in the Move Link collection is designed to captivate individuals of all ages and genders. These pieces inspire an offbeat attitude, allowing wearers to express their unique personalities and embrace a disruptive approach to diamond jewelry. The collection is available in a variety of options, including yellow, white, and pink gold, ensuring there is a piece to suit every style preference.

Photo Credit: Chris Colls

To unveil the Move Link collection, Messika has enlisted two prominent faces from the fashion industry: Alton Mason and Kendall Jenner. These dynamic and influential figures perfectly embody the spirit of the collection, embracing its unconventional allure and showcasing its transformative power. Through the campaign, Messika aims to inspire individuals to break free from traditional jewelry norms and explore their own personal style.