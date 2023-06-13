Photo Credit: Christian Harder

Luxe dining experiences are popping up all over Manhattan, each attempting to set itself apart from the rest. One of the most unique and intimate ones we’ve found so far is located in the heart of the Flatiron District – introducing bōm. Led by owner and executive chef Brian Kim, guests are invited to enjoy an elevated sensory experience that integrates a steakhouse concept with an exclusive first-row view of the chefs’ work.

bōm is a hybrid between a progressive fine dining chef’s tasting menu and a traditional Korean omakase steakhouse. The very private dinner will only seat 10-17 guests with two seatings per night, priced at $325 per person. Guests will be seated with an assigned chef, who, over the course of the evening, will prepare a front-row view of the thirteen-plus courses. The meal is a very intricate, personalized, and synchronized experience between every chef and diner. The curated courses offer a modern perspective on Korean traditional cuisine with a creative angle, highlighting the essence of each seasonal ingredient.

Photo Credit: Christian Harder

With a speakeasy essence, the restaurant is tucked discreetly behind the Michelin-Starred restaurant Oiji Mi, the force behind the concept. Having positioned itself as one of the leading Korean fine dining concepts in New York City, Oiji Mi seeks to evolve its success in Korean fine dining for an entirely unique experience. The new omakase restaurant pays homage to Chef Kim’s Korean roots, integrating traditional Korean culture into each aspect of its design, architecture, and ingredients.

The highly-curated omakase dining experience with grills on the counter where the chefs prepare raw meats for the guests in front of them. The menu welcomes you with composed small bites and appetizers to begin, emphasizing the nuanced delicate textures of seafood and vegetables. The unique, multiple-course meat section allows guests to experience various cuts of the highest quality meats of varied aging methods and periods, personally grilled to perfection by chefs for each guest and presented omakase-style. Following the meat-focused course, an authentic Korean hansang charim – meaning a “well-prepared table of food” complete with rice, banchan, and soup – is offered before the finale of dessert courses created by executive pastry chef Adriana Adorno.

Photo Credit: Christian Harder

The incredible food pairs perfectly with their wine and curated cocktail selection. Beverage Director Chris Clark has crafted a cocktail program focused on traditional Korean ingredients, balance, depth, and creative presentation. Drink highlights include Monet Life – an effervescent with blanc de noirs, casaottes poire, and pear shrub and Desert Vacation – a shaken drink with neta ensemble, satsuma, and china china.

Led by the award-winning hospitality design firm AvroKO, bōm’s refined Korean experience is echoed throughout its ambiance and design. Secretly tucked behind its counterpart, cuisine, and design come together in a harmony of creativity and craftsmanship in the refined space, with inspiration from Korean traditional architecture and the deep violet color of Korean royal courts reflected throughout. The color theme, a deep plum purple, is considered one of the King’s colors in Korea because of its significance as a traditional gown color for royalty. The design team utilized this color in a variety of ways, including the wooden wall paneling, ceramic tiles on the bar face, concrete floor tiles, and the marble countertop with rich, purple veins running through it. The use of this color gives the room a rich and luxurious feel but also brings a deep, moody essence to the space.

Photo Credit: Christian Harder

The highlight of the design is in the ceiling, which mimics the structure of a ‘Hanok’, or traditional Korean home. It is made of intricate wood joinery details inspired by the importance of symmetry in Korean traditional architecture. At its center, a bold, golden hand-painted wallcovering provides a point of focus and brings a touch of patina to the otherwise clean space. A large custom central light fixture wraps around a purple tile column, inspired by traditional Korean jewelry and acts of the glowing gem of the omakase.