For this summer, Fendi has dipped into its archives from Spring/Summer 1990 and Spring/Summer 1993 to create the Astrology capsule, a swim and beachwear collection created for every astrological sign under the sun. This celestial-themed collection showcases Fendi’s ability to merge luxury fashion with whimsical elements, resulting in a unique and captivating ensemble of pieces. From vibrant zodiac-inspired prints adorning dresses and tops to celestial motifs embellishing handbags and accessories, each item in the collection tells a story of cosmic energy and individuality.

The Astrology Summer Capsule captures the essence of the summer season with its playful color palette, lightweight fabrics, and intricate celestial detailing. In fact, Artistic Director Kim Jones has revived and updated the iconic star sign designs Karl Lagerfeld originally introduced to the world. Starring a palette of white, pink, blue, brown, orange, and black adapted from Fendi’s recent ready-to-wear offering, alongside the written signs of the zodiac in both English and Italian and astrological prints originally drawn by Lagerfeld. The same sporty silhouettes once worn on the 1993 runway become this season’s statement swimwear.

From long days at the pool to even longer evenings as the sun sets, the fresh array of ready-to-wear pieces creates the perfect versatile collection for summer. A sense of relaxed vibes and summer ease is woven throughout styles like the draped satin kaftans, dresses, and blouses featuring the Astrology print, designed to be layered over swimwear. The Italian fashion House’s unparalleled craftsmanship is seen through its summer knits, including airy crochet dresses, body-skimming viscose, and boyish cashmere jumpers.

Menswear Artistic Director, Silvia Venturini Fendi, adopts a similar energy with louche tailoring and slouching fits designed to suit the sentiment of the season. Astrology-printed silk shirts, nylon board shorts, and jersey Ts make the perfect beachfront wardrobe, while silk and cotton separates, alongside denim and gabardine outwear, present elevated options.

On the accessories front, the new capsule introduces striped and woven handbags paying homage to the Mediterranean coastal beachfront, summer versions of signature styles like the Peekaboo and Baguette bags embellished with astrological designs, and the iconic Fendi First heel is reworked in raffia and rope to suit the season. To complete the collection, Director of Jewelry Delfina Delettrez Fendi has designed an assortment of jewelry where each astrological sign is showcased in the form of sleek charms that can be worn as a mono-earring or as a necklace pendant thanks to a little crystal stud.

Whether you’re a fiery Aries or a dreamy Pisces, this collection allows you to express your personality and embrace the magic of the stars through fashion. Fendi once again proves its ability to create enchanting and innovative collections that elevate personal style to new celestial heights.