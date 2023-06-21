Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Last evening held a lot of sentiment. It ushered in a new era for the Louis Vuitton Men’s collection. It welcomed Men’s Creative Director Pharrell Williams into the Louis Vuitton family. And it gave its final nod to former Louis Vuitton menswear artistic director Virgil Abloh. They say when one door closes, another one opens — and that saying rang true last night.

All eyes were on Williams as night fell and Louis Vuitton took over the Pont Neuf in Paris. While the collection’s backdrop was a quintessential June night in Paris, the Louis Vuitton Spring-Summer 2024 Men’s Collection by Williams celebrates the sun as a symbol of opportunity, responsibility, and transformation. Drawing inspiration from the universal source of life, the collection embodies the radiant energy that unifies humanity across cultures. With a focus on empowerment and love, the collection showcases the sun’s impact through its vibrant graphics, warm palette, and glistening embellishments.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

As the models began to walk, we instantly knew Williams was about to tell his own story through the lens of the fashion Maison. Presented on Pont Neuf, the oldest bridge in Paris, the show symbolizes the connection between Paris and Virginia, Williams’ home state. The collection pays homage to his formative years at Princess Anne High School and his journey in the fashion industry. The fusion of American varsity jackets with Parisian craftsmanship reflects the transformative power of experiences and the blending of diverse influences.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Through what seemed like different chapters in Williams’ story, new concepts and designs unveiled themselves. Damoflage merges Louis Vuitton’s heritage Damier pattern with camouflage, paying tribute to Williams’ friends in Paris. The pattern appears across accessories, workwear, denim, and furs, reflecting the outdoor sensibility of camouflage. Landscape motifs and the iconic Louis Vuitton flower pattern add depth to coats, bags, and other pieces, creating a harmonious fusion of styles. The dandy-inspired tailored silhouettes capture the essence of self-expression and sartorialism. Adorned with pearls and crystals, the collection offers a modern take on classic suiting. Collarless tunics and workwear-inspired jackets showcase Parisian and traditional influences, while shorts and boxy trousers introduce a play on volume.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Woven throughout the collection are micro embroideries featuring artworks by Henry Taylor, an American artist known for his figurative and historical paintings, adorn tailoring, denim, and accessories. Taylor’s works capture the breadth of the human condition and serve as a visual biography, reflecting the collection’s themes of love and empowerment. And, of course, a dynamic range of new accessories was introduced, like the new trunks or Speedy bag.

The Louis Vuitton initials become the emblem of a new culture called LVERS, representing warmth, well-being, and inclusivity — values Abloh also instilled in each collection. This culture connects a global community that appreciates the Maison’s core values of discernment, savoir-faire, and iconic elements. The attention to detail in every component, from techniques and materials to buttons and zippers, showcases Louis Vuitton’s rich heritage and unwavering commitment to love and craftsmanship.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

During the show, the echoes of “Joy” were heard throughout as the soundtrack for the show featured an original composition, JOY (Unspeakable), by Voices of Fire feat. Pharrell Williams — which could not have been more fitting. It is the sentiment of joy that the industry felt watching the birth of a new — and incredibly exciting — era for Louis Vuitton Menswear.