YBH Showcases Top Yacht Charter Services At MEDYS Mediterranean Yacht Show

Your Boat Holiday (YBH), a prominent player in the luxury yacht charter industry, made a striking presence at the highly anticipated Mediterranean Yacht Show (MEDYS) this year. Now in its 8th edition, the prestigious event unfolded at the port of Nafplion, Greece. YBH exhibited its top-notch charter services at the region’s largest showcase of professionally crewed pleasure boats from April 30th to May 4th, 2023.

Organizing tailor-made private crewed yacht charters worldwide, YBH aims to captivate discerning attendees and highlight their commitment to luxury, comfort, and impeccable service with a focus on delivering unparalleled experiences on the open seas.

YBH at the Mediterranean Yacht Show

Giulia Di Leo, Founder & General Manager at Your Boat Holida, said, “It’s crucial talking about the importance of visiting the yachts, meeting the crew, and experiencing the onboard cuisine and services provided. This gives us intimate inner knowledge of the yacht charter business and allows us to create unique personalized yacht charter experiences. It empowers us to meet all the client’s requirements, to experience life on board at its best, and discover the best worldwide destinations.”

Showcasing more than 90 yachts for brokers’ viewing, the MEDYS brought together the foremost experts in luxury charter and offered them a unique platform to appraise charter yachts on display. It provided the opportunity to meet with captains and crew members and explore a wide range of exceptional ancillary services, allowing industry professionals to gather insights, establish connections, and gain firsthand knowledge about the finest yachts available for charter.

YBH stood out with their personalized approach and comprehensive understanding of the charter process. Focusing on delivering unforgettable experiences on the open seas, YBH’s team of experts engaged with potential clients and provided expert guidance on selecting the perfect yacht for their specific needs.

YBH’s participation in the MEDYS not only reinforced their reputation as a prominent player in the industry but also allowed them to establish valuable connections and collaborations within the yachting community. By actively engaging with industry professionals and attendees, YBH strengthened their network and further solidified their position as a go-to provider of luxury yacht charters. The Mediterranean Yacht Show provided an ideal platform for YBH to showcase their top-notch services, leaving a lasting impression on visitors and solidifying their status as a trusted partner for unforgettable yacht charter experiences.

Unrivaled Yacht Charter Services

As an active participant in the show, YBH capitalizes on the opportunity to exhibit its unrivaled charter offerings to a discerning audience. They could cater to the customer’s diverse preferences through their expertise in the yacht charter market. Whether one desires a sleek and stylish motor yacht, a majestic sailing yacht, a sophisticated gulet, or a spacious catamaran, YBH’s selection caters to various preferences and group sizes.

YBH’s yacht charter services also cover an array of breathtaking locations around the globe. Committed to excellence and personalized attention to detail, YBH guarantees an unforgettable voyage tailored to fulfill even the most discerning traveler’s desires.

YBH Expansion Plans

YBH is setting its sights on the super and mega yacht charter market. While their previous focus was on motor yachts between 70 and 100 feet, as well as catamarans and sailing yachts, YBH is now investing in the segment of vessels measuring 40 meters and above. This strategic expansion allows YBH to offer increasingly sophisticated experiences and top-level services to clients seeking the epitome of luxury and exclusivity.

Expansion plans on its database for yachts are also on the way. YBH has significantly expanded its cooperation with over 120 yacht charter companies and owners, resulting in a vast database of more than 8,000 vessels available for charter worldwide. From super and mega yachts to catamarans and sailing yachts, YBH’s comprehensive selection ensures successful charters for their clients, allowing them to objectively recommend the best vessels from every supplier, owner, and manager, providing tailored options to suit individual preferences.

Regarding destinations, while the Mediterranean remains their leading market, YBH is also actively expanding into the Caribbean and the Indian and Pacific Oceans. Promoting less conventional destinations like Antarctica and the Galapagos Islands enables YBH to offer customers unique and adventurous experiences in close contact with nature. In addition, it is investing in technological advancements to enhance the user experience and provide personalized assistance. By the end of 2024, it plans to launch a state-of-the-art yacht charter portal, offering innovative features for streamlined booking processes.

YBH’s prominent presence at the Mediterranean Yacht Show exemplified its unwavering commitment to providing exceptional yacht charter services. With their extensive fleet, personalized assistance, and focus on luxury, YBH left a lasting impression on attendees, solidifying its position as a trusted and sought-after provider in the industry. As YBH continues to expand into new markets, embrace technological advancements, and deliver unforgettable experiences on the open seas, its dedication to excellence ensures that clients will continue to enjoy the highest level of service and satisfaction. Whether exploring the Mediterranean or venturing into new horizons, YBH remains the go-to choice for those seeking unforgettable yacht charter experiences tailored to their every desire.

Written in partnership with Ascend