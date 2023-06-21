Dreaming In Diamonds: Caroline Daur Spends An Evening At Tiffany's
Cover Story
Dreaming In Diamonds: Caroline Daur Spends An Evening At Tiffany’s
Padma Lakshmi
Cover Story
How Padma Lakshmi Is Stirring The Pot In The Second Season Of Hulu’s “Taste The Nation”
Ludo Lefebvre
Cover Story
Ludo Lefebvre Is Plotting His American Takeover, One Restaurant At A Time.
Katie Holmes
Cover Story
With Her New Film, “Rare Objects” Katie Holmes Shares That You’re Better For Having Been Broken
Rob Lowe
Cover Story
Rob Lowe Is Baring It All — Literally & Metaphorically — In His New Series, “Unstable”

Chasing The Sun: Ultimate Entrepreneur Rande Gerber Expands His Horizons With His New Hampton Sun Partnership

Celebrities, News

If there’s one thing we know about our former June cover star, Rande Gerber, it is that everything he touches turns to gold — and not by chance. It’s Gerber’s keen sense of entrepreneurship and intention that has led him through his successful ventures, including Casamigos Tequila. From his collaboration with Thursday Boots to designing the legendary Omega Seamaster x Casamigos timepiece, Gerber invests his time and expertise in products and brands he truly believes in. And the latest brand to join his impressive repertoire is his favorite suncare brand, Hampton Sun. 

Chasing The Sun: Ultimate Entrepreneur Rande Gerber Expands His Horizons With His New Partnership With Hampton SunPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Casamigos

Quite similar to the story of friendship with George Clooney and fate behind Casamigos, Gerber discovered Hampton Sun during his stay at the Four Seasons in Miami with his wife, Cindy Crawford. “When Cindy and I find things we really like that are the best of the best, we always turn our friends on to them. This is one of those times,” says Gerber. 

Chasing The Sun: Ultimate Entrepreneur Rande Gerber Expands His Horizons With His New Partnership With Hampton SunPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Hampton Sun

For Gerber, it was all about how the products actually felt on his skin. “It doesn’t leave a greasy feeling or look. It’s silky and smooth, which is very different than most brands. So, of course, we then bought a bunch and sent it to friends who all loved it as well. I was intent on finding a way to partner with the company and give it more visibility.” And indeed, he did. Hampton Sun’s founder, Salvatore Piazzolla, felt the same synergy knowing that Gerber’s expertise in brand building presented an exciting opportunity to take the brand to the next level. 

A brand created to chase the sun, the luxurious skincare line offers a dynamic range of products to cater to every sun protection need without compromising its ingredients. In fact, Hampton Sun’s products are dermatologist-endorsed and eco-conscious, with clean, all-natural, and chemical-free formulas. 

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Hampton Sun

While Gerber loves the entire line, we found out his family is particularly drawn to the Hampton Sun Mineral Anti-Aging Lotion and the Tanning Oil: “For Kaia and Cindy, these are two non-negotiables,” Gerber reveals.

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
A New Dawn: The Future Shines Bright For Louis Vuitton Men With Pharrell’s Debut Collection 
Fashion
June 21, 2023
A New Dawn: The Future Shines Bright For Louis Vuitton Men With Pharrell’s Debut Collection 
By Adrienne Faurote
Haute Scene
June 21, 2023
Haute Living Celebrates Kristin Davis With Oceania Cruises And Haute Jets At Avra Madison Estiatorio
By Haute Living
Tamron Hall
Celebrities
June 21, 2023
Turning The Tables On Talk Show Host Tamron Hall
By Laura Schreffler
City Guide
June 20, 2023
Exploring the Flavors: The Top 5 Mexican Restaurants in Naples
By Rianna Powell

Los Angeles

New York

Miami