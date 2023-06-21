If there’s one thing we know about our former June cover star, Rande Gerber, it is that everything he touches turns to gold — and not by chance. It’s Gerber’s keen sense of entrepreneurship and intention that has led him through his successful ventures, including Casamigos Tequila. From his collaboration with Thursday Boots to designing the legendary Omega Seamaster x Casamigos timepiece, Gerber invests his time and expertise in products and brands he truly believes in. And the latest brand to join his impressive repertoire is his favorite suncare brand, Hampton Sun.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Casamigos

Quite similar to the story of friendship with George Clooney and fate behind Casamigos, Gerber discovered Hampton Sun during his stay at the Four Seasons in Miami with his wife, Cindy Crawford. “When Cindy and I find things we really like that are the best of the best, we always turn our friends on to them. This is one of those times,” says Gerber.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Hampton Sun

For Gerber, it was all about how the products actually felt on his skin. “It doesn’t leave a greasy feeling or look. It’s silky and smooth, which is very different than most brands. So, of course, we then bought a bunch and sent it to friends who all loved it as well. I was intent on finding a way to partner with the company and give it more visibility.” And indeed, he did. Hampton Sun’s founder, Salvatore Piazzolla, felt the same synergy knowing that Gerber’s expertise in brand building presented an exciting opportunity to take the brand to the next level.

A brand created to chase the sun, the luxurious skincare line offers a dynamic range of products to cater to every sun protection need without compromising its ingredients. In fact, Hampton Sun’s products are dermatologist-endorsed and eco-conscious, with clean, all-natural, and chemical-free formulas.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Hampton Sun

While Gerber loves the entire line, we found out his family is particularly drawn to the Hampton Sun Mineral Anti-Aging Lotion and the Tanning Oil: “For Kaia and Cindy, these are two non-negotiables,” Gerber reveals.