Photo Credit: Salar Abduaziz

Chef Shingo Akikuni is the epitome of a culinary artist. Through his innovative approach to Japanese cuisine, he has garnered international recognition. Born and raised in Osaka, Japan, Akikuni’s passion for food and commitment to preserving the essence of Japanese culinary traditions are evident in every dish he creates. With a career spanning several decades, Akikuni has become known for his meticulous attention to detail and ability to harmonize flavors in a remarkable way, honing his skills in renowned restaurants, including Miami’s Japanese fine-dining restaurant Hiden. And now, for the first time, he opens the doors to his very own restaurant, Shingo.

“I first moved to Miami five years ago, and I feel that the restaurant scene has been booming year by year, featuring so many passionate and talented chefs who I call my colleagues and friends,” notes Chef Shingo Akikuni. I’m overjoyed to be able to open my first restaurant in Coral Gables using the experience and skills I’ve learned working in restaurants in Tokyo, New York, and Miami. I’m looking forward to serving our guests dishes that change with the seasons and to continue to add value to the culinary landscape in Miami.”

Photo Credit: Salar Abduaziz

Located inside the historic La Palma building in Coral Gables, Shingo is an intimate 14-seat omakase restaurant that offers an 18-course dining experience featuring traditional Japanese nigiri, seasonal sashimi, and Yakimono dishes with premium sake pairings. Akikuni also fused his culture into the restaurant’s design by having the restaurant be entirely designed and constructed by expert woodworkers in Kyoto, Japan, before being de-constructed, transported, and reassembled in Miami. You can undoubtedly feel Akikuni’s passion for Japanese food and culture the moment you step into Shingo.

Photo Credit: Salar Abduaziz

Guests are invited to take a seat at the counter made of an incredibly rare 10-meter slab of Hinoki wood, reminiscent of Japan’s classic omakase dens. The 18-course menu will change seasonally as the ingredients are personally sourced and selected by Akikuni himself, imported from Japan, and found locally in Florida — ultimately curating a menu with a rotating selection of fresh sushi variations and Yakimono dishes, which are prepared through traditional grilling practices. As a result, guests can expect dishes like Japanese Binchotan Charcoal Grilled Eel topped with caviar and fresh wasabi served with premium sake.

Photo Credit: Courtesy

As the Miami culinary scene, especially the Michelin Star culinary scene, continues to grow, we’re deeming Shingo a must-visit dining destination.

Shing is located at the La Palma building at 112 Alhambra Circle, Coral Gables, FL 33134.