Diamond Daze: Haute Living's Exclusive Editorial Featuring The Dior CD Diamond Capsule Collection
How Padma Lakshmi Is Stirring The Pot In The Second Season Of Hulu's "Taste The Nation"
Ludo Lefebvre Is Plotting His American Takeover, One Restaurant At A Time.
With Her New Film, "Rare Objects" Katie Holmes Shares That You're Better For Having Been Broken
Rob Lowe Is Baring It All — Literally & Metaphorically — In His New Series, "Unstable"

Gucci Unveils Its New Incredibly Chic Two-Story Bal Harbour Boutique

Gucci Unveils Its New Incredibly Chic Two-Story Bal Harbour Boutique

Gucci is making quite the statement at one of Miami’s most prestigious shopping destinations, Bal Harbour Shops. Gucci has officially expanded its luxe Bal Harbour boutique into an all-encompassing two-story boutique — ultimately creating a new shopping experience for guests.

The Italian fashion House’s new space has doubled in size featuring a custom staircase connecting the levels, with each floor unveiling a new and exciting Gucci treasure. A dedicated menswear section lives on the upper level, including ready-to-wear, shoes, and luggage. The first floor features an expanded offering across women’s ready-to-wear, accessories, jewelry & watches, eyewear, decor, and Gucci Beauty. This revamped shop also includes a private VIP shopping area. The expansion allows customers to explore a range of categories and products from the fashion house, including the new Cosmogonie collection with a focus on men’s tailoring and iconic handbags like the Dionysus.

Gucci Unveils Its New Incredibly Chic Two-Story Bal Harbour BoutiquePhoto Credit: Courtesy of Gucci

The shop welcomes its guests with an invited space featuring a discrete interior design. Its contemporary luxe aesthetic is complemented with custom geometric painted wood floors and marble polychrome inlays, producing decorative three-dimensional effects on the floors while being harmoniously integrated with the herringbone wood flooring. Vintage-inspired brass racks contrast with the softness of rich fabrics shown throughout the room. Round tables offset rectangular ones while varnished, silver, gold, and black iron finishes complement the pink velvets used for upholstery.

Gucci Unveils Its New Incredibly Chic Two-Story Bal Harbour BoutiquePhoto Credit: Courtesy of Gucci

The new Gucci Bal Harbour boutique has evoked an incredibly intimate relationship with both the brand and the client through its sophisticated design and bespoke product offering. And as part of Gucci’s commitment to implement energy-efficient technologies in their stores worldwide, the new boutique features LED lighting and a Building Management System to monitor and promote energy efficiency. 

June 6, 2023

The Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic Officially Kicked Off Summer In New York
June 6, 2023
June 6, 2023

The Full List Of 2023 James Beard Award Winners
By Stephanie DiGuiseppe
James Beard 2023
June 6, 2023
The Full List Of 2023 James Beard Award Winners
By Laura Schreffler
Haute Partners
June 6, 2023
Good Hearts Empower Women: American Heart Association’s Annual Go Red For Women Luncheon
By Kennedy Munster
June 6, 2023

Dreaming In Diamonds: Caroline Daur Spends An Evening At Tiffany's
June 6, 2023
Dreaming In Diamonds: Caroline Daur Spends An Evening At Tiffany’s
By Adrienne Faurote

