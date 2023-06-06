Photo Credit: Courtesy of Gucci

Gucci is making quite the statement at one of Miami’s most prestigious shopping destinations, Bal Harbour Shops. Gucci has officially expanded its luxe Bal Harbour boutique into an all-encompassing two-story boutique — ultimately creating a new shopping experience for guests.

The Italian fashion House’s new space has doubled in size featuring a custom staircase connecting the levels, with each floor unveiling a new and exciting Gucci treasure. A dedicated menswear section lives on the upper level, including ready-to-wear, shoes, and luggage. The first floor features an expanded offering across women’s ready-to-wear, accessories, jewelry & watches, eyewear, decor, and Gucci Beauty. This revamped shop also includes a private VIP shopping area. The expansion allows customers to explore a range of categories and products from the fashion house, including the new Cosmogonie collection with a focus on men’s tailoring and iconic handbags like the Dionysus.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Gucci

The shop welcomes its guests with an invited space featuring a discrete interior design. Its contemporary luxe aesthetic is complemented with custom geometric painted wood floors and marble polychrome inlays, producing decorative three-dimensional effects on the floors while being harmoniously integrated with the herringbone wood flooring. Vintage-inspired brass racks contrast with the softness of rich fabrics shown throughout the room. Round tables offset rectangular ones while varnished, silver, gold, and black iron finishes complement the pink velvets used for upholstery.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Gucci

The new Gucci Bal Harbour boutique has evoked an incredibly intimate relationship with both the brand and the client through its sophisticated design and bespoke product offering. And as part of Gucci’s commitment to implement energy-efficient technologies in their stores worldwide, the new boutique features LED lighting and a Building Management System to monitor and promote energy efficiency.