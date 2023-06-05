Photo Credit: Courtesy of Versace

The 90s are back in a major way. Donatella Versace has tapped Dua Lipa as a co-designer for Versace’s new pre-fall Collection, La Vacanza. The duo’s collection channels a celebration of the opportunities between creativity, collaborations, friendship, and a full glamorous life lived in Versace. Inspired by late summer Italian getaways and taking on a ‘more is more’ mindset, the new collection features iconic archival pieces reimagined in modern, playful reinterpretations.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Versace

Longtime friend and collaborators Dua Lipa has turned into Donatella’s muse as she’s been often seen wearing custom, vintage-inspired Versace looks and even walked the runway in the House’s Spring 2022 show last year. This collaboration felt authentic and synonymous with their relationship and a natural evolution for the two creatives. The collection marks the first time the iconic fashion house has opened up the design process to a collaborator this way.

“Donatella and I bonded over our shared love of this time of year while making this collection. Digging through the archives, we discovered we were drawn to a lot of the same references, which was such an inspiring and fulfilling process. La Vacanza ranges from metallic miniskirts and sexy bikinis to butterfly rings and printed pieces inspired by the Versace SS ‘95 collection,” Dua shares.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Versace

Donatella and Dua shared a vision of an absolute modern elegance for “La Vacanza,” which is the Italian meaning of “vacation,” presenting the full Versace lifestyle, from perfectly cut tailoring and evening gowns to bikinis and terry cotton beachwear. The duo reworked key Versace codes, like the iconic Butterfly and Ladybugs print, originally featured in the Versace Spring-Summer 1995 collection, as modern renditions.

Reminiscent of the ‘90s supermodel era, key pieces include metal mesh outfits and embellishments. Buckled bralettes, dresses, and men’s gilets reference the rigor of the Versace Fall-Winter 1992 collection and create contrast with the fluid generous proportions of silk twill printed shirts, tailored jackets, and wide-tailored pants. Twisted and knotted jersey inspired by the Spring-Summer 1995 Atelier Versace collection interprets the line of the body in new and surprising ways. ‘Nastro Gianni’ band finishes at the bust of dresses, take inspiration from the Versace Spring-Summer 2003 collection, and create moments of sexy cutaways.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Versace

Signature Versace pure silk twill in bespoke print finishes serves as a key material with alternate tailoring fabrics in sharp wool, tabby weave wool, and cotton twill with an emphasis on lightness and cut. Band and belt details in homage to House codes with archival ‘nastro Gianni’ stitching and the Medusa ‘95 hardware – a version of the House Medusa signature debuted in the Versace Spring-Summer 1995 campaign starring Madonna. Highlight accessories arrive in laminated metallic leather – the mini Repeat hobo bag, the stack loafers, and amazing boots.

“I love the summer, and for me, this collection celebrates the very best of that time of year. Gorgeous colors, fun prints, and light silhouettes. This is the perfect summer collection – from lying by the pool in a fun printed bikini to dressing up to dance on hot summer evenings in the perfect evening dress – these clothes immediately make me think of my holidays and being in the sun. Dua loves fashion, I love music – we are the perfect duo! We felt like we were on vacation, and that is exactly the spirit we want people to feel when they wear our clothes,” says Versace.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Versace

The collection is now available to purchase at Versace Boutiques and online at Versace.com. A series of pop-ups, bespoke in-store displays, and temporary retail locations further the availability of the collection worldwide. This will include the global cities of Bangkok, Chengdu, Hong Kong, Seoul, and Shanghai, and world-famous vacation destinations, including Forte dei Marmi and Mykonos.