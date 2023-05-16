Photo Credit: Deonté Lee/BFA.comThe Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation is proud to announce the annual Women of Distinction Luncheon, an event that will honor outstanding women who have made significant contributions to the fight against Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis. The luncheon took place on May 11 at The Glasshouse in New York City. Fashion designer Naeem Khan, known for dressing First Lady Michelle Obama, Queen Noor of Jordan, and Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, presented his runway collection. This year $1.3 million was raised.

The Women of Distinction Luncheon is a special occasion that celebrates the remarkable achievements of women who have dedicated themselves to advancing research, patient care, and public awareness of Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis. After a three-year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic, the event returns in person this spring and will raise funds to support the Foundation’s ongoing efforts to find cures for Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, collectively known as Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD). Since its inception in 1990, this event has raised nearly $33 million for research, support, and educational programs and raised nearly $3 million in the last three years despite being on hiatus.

Photo Credit: Deonté Lee/BFA.com

This year’s honorees have made significant contributions to the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation.

Women of Distinction Honorees:

Deborah Martin, the 2023 Woman of Distinction, is the president and founder of DM Milan Group, a global strategic and branding company that focuses on sports and entertainment. In this role, she has worked closely with Britney Spears, Beyonce, and FIFA. Martin is also the founder of Project SAM (Sophie and Mom), an initiative she created to be a world unifier through education and exploration of the global community. It fosters greater understanding, acceptance, empathy, and peace, using sport, namely soccer as a way to connect the world.

Marcy Nanus, the 2023 Woman of Distinction in Business, is the Managing Partner at Trilon Advisors, LLC, a life science-focused strategic advisory firm, and the Greater NY Chapter Board President of the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation. She was previously a Trustee on the Foundation’s National Board and is the Co-Founder and Program Director of the Foundation’s New York Camp Oasis.

Rising Star Honoree:

Ryan Miller, Rising Star Honoree, is a 19-year-old pediatric patient, who has helped raise awareness for IBD by sharing his story and helping others understand the impact of Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis on young people.

Lori Stokes, former Co-Host of FOX 5’s Good Day New York, will serve as the host for the event.

“We are honored to recognize these outstanding people who have made a significant impact in the fight against Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis,” said Michael Osso, President & CEO of the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation. “Their contributions have been invaluable, and we are grateful for their dedication and commitment to our mission.”

Photo Credit: Deonté Lee/BFA.com

About the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation

The Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation is the leading nonprofit organization focused on both research and patient support for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), with the mission of curing Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis and improving the quality of life for the millions of Americans living with IBD. The Foundation’s work is dramatically accelerating the research process, while also providing extensive educational and support resources for patients and their families, medical professionals, and the public.