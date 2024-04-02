Photo Credit: Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

Last week, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles patients and staff were treated to a very special iteration of its Literally Healing story time with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex as part of the hospital’s month-long campaign, Make March Matter. Children were laughing and singing as The Duchess turned into character with every page as she read patient favorite books like Rosie the Riveter, Pete the Cat, and I Saw a Cat. With literacy development and fun in mind, the mom of two also helped kids with STEAM activities tied to each book that let patients explore counting, colors, problem solving and more.

CHLA’s Literally Healing is an innovative reading program that gifts families at CHLA more than 65,000 books annually and provides a unique opportunity to promote literacy, as well as supports and strengthens patients’ families through additional therapeutic literary resources.

Make March Matter is an annual fundraising campaign for CHLA that unites celebrities, businesses, and the greater community in support of its mission of creating hope and building healthier futures. Funds raised will help ensure the hospital can provide sick and critically injured children with the best quality care. Since 2016, Make March Matter has raised more than $10 million for CHLA, which continues to be ranked the #1 pediatric hospital on the West Coast.

