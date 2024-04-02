HB
News, Philanthropy | April 2, 2024

Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, Heads To Children’s Hospital Los Angeles For A Day Of Philanthropy

News, Philanthropy | April 2, 2024
Laura Schreffler
By Laura Schreffler

Meghan MarklePhoto Credit: Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

Last week, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles patients and staff were treated to a very special iteration of its Literally Healing story time with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex as part of the hospital’s month-long campaign, Make March Matter. Children were laughing and singing as The Duchess turned into character with every page as she read patient favorite books like Rosie the Riveter, Pete the Cat, and I Saw a Cat. With literacy development and fun in mind, the mom of two also helped kids with STEAM activities tied to each book that let patients explore counting, colors, problem solving and more.

Meghan MarklePhoto Credit: Children’s Hospital Los Angeles

CHLA’s Literally Healing is an innovative reading program that gifts families at CHLA more than 65,000 books annually and provides a unique opportunity to promote literacy, as well as supports and strengthens patients’ families through additional therapeutic literary resources.

Meghan MarklePhoto Credit: Children’s Hospital Los Angeles

Make March Matter is an annual fundraising campaign for CHLA that unites celebrities, businesses, and the greater community in support of its mission of creating hope and building healthier futures. Funds raised will help ensure the hospital can provide sick and critically injured children with the best quality care. Since 2016, Make March Matter has raised more than $10 million for CHLA, which continues to be ranked the #1 pediatric hospital on the West Coast.

Meghan MarklePhoto Credit: Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

Related Articles

Top 6 Luxurious Hotel Suites In Boston
City Guide

Top 6 Luxurious Hotel Suites In Boston

By Darby Kordonowy

Experience top-tier amenities, breathtaking views, and exclusive services at these top six luxurious hotel suites in Boston.

Message In A Bottle: Dior Beauty & Francis Kurkdjian Develop A First-Of-Its-Kind Fragrance
Beauty

Message In A Bottle: Dior Beauty & Francis Kurkdjian Develop A First-Of-Its-Kind Fragrance

By Adrienne Faurote

Francis Kurkdjian, perfume creation director at Parfums Christian Dior, creates Sauvage Eau Forte, capturing the essence of water.

Franklin Eugene Takes Us Down Memory Lane With Some Of His Most Iconic Appearances
Entrepreneur

Franklin Eugene Takes Us Down Memory Lane With Some Of His Most Iconic Appearances

By Haute Living

Having designed countless private and public collections, Franklin Eugene has cemented his status as a go-to fashion designer.

Ralph Lauren Reimagines Its Pink Pony Program & Collection For A New Generation
Fashion

Ralph Lauren Reimagines Its Pink Pony Program & Collection For A New Generation

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

For over 30 years, Ralph Lauren has been committed to raising awareness in the fight against Cancer with their worldwide Pink Pony Initiative.

Introducing The Manner: New York’s Newest Hotel Elevating the Hospitality Scene
News

Introducing The Manner: New York’s Newest Hotel Elevating the Hospitality Scene

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

The Manner represents a distinct approach to hospitality, combining the best elements of a hotel, a private residence, and a member’s club.

Echoes of Eternity: The Most Magnificent Pieces Of The Bvlgari Aeterna High Jewelry Collection
Fashion

Echoes of Eternity: The Most Magnificent Pieces Of The Bvlgari Aeterna High Jewelry Collection

By Adrienne Faurote

This year, Bvlgari revealed Aeterna, an unprecedented high-end jewelry collection inspired by the timeless allure of the Eternal City.

Latest Story

  • Top 6 Luxurious Hotel Suites In Boston
    City Guide

    Top 6 Luxurious Hotel Suites In Boston

  • Message In A Bottle: Dior Beauty & Francis Kurkdjian Develop A First-Of-Its-Kind Fragrance
    Beauty

    Message In A Bottle: Dior Beauty & Francis Kurkdjian Develop A First-Of-Its-Kind Fragrance

  • Franklin Eugene Takes Us Down Memory Lane With Some Of His Most Iconic Appearances
    Entrepreneur

    Franklin Eugene Takes Us Down Memory Lane With Some Of His Most Iconic Appearances

  • Ralph Lauren Reimagines Its Pink Pony Program & Collection For A New Generation
    Fashion

    Ralph Lauren Reimagines Its Pink Pony Program & Collection For A New Generation

  • Introducing The Manner: New York’s Newest Hotel Elevating the Hospitality Scene
    News

    Introducing The Manner: New York’s Newest Hotel Elevating the Hospitality Scene

Top 6 Luxurious Hotel Suites In Boston
City Guide

Top 6 Luxurious Hotel Suites In Boston

Message In A Bottle: Dior Beauty & Francis Kurkdjian Develop A First-Of-Its-Kind Fragrance
Beauty

Message In A Bottle: Dior Beauty & Francis Kurkdjian Develop A First-Of-Its-Kind Fragrance

Franklin Eugene Takes Us Down Memory Lane With Some Of His Most Iconic Appearances
Entrepreneur

Franklin Eugene Takes Us Down Memory Lane With Some Of His Most Iconic Appearances

Ralph Lauren Reimagines Its Pink Pony Program & Collection For A New Generation
Fashion

Ralph Lauren Reimagines Its Pink Pony Program & Collection For A New Generation

Introducing The Manner: New York’s Newest Hotel Elevating the Hospitality Scene
News

Introducing The Manner: New York’s Newest Hotel Elevating the Hospitality Scene

Trending Articles

Related Articles

Top 6 Luxurious Hotel Suites In Boston
City Guide

Top 6 Luxurious Hotel Suites In Boston

By Darby Kordonowy

Experience top-tier amenities, breathtaking views, and exclusive services at these top six luxurious hotel suites in Boston.

Message In A Bottle: Dior Beauty & Francis Kurkdjian Develop A First-Of-Its-Kind Fragrance
Beauty

Message In A Bottle: Dior Beauty & Francis Kurkdjian Develop A First-Of-Its-Kind Fragrance

By Adrienne Faurote

Francis Kurkdjian, perfume creation director at Parfums Christian Dior, creates Sauvage Eau Forte, capturing the essence of water.

Franklin Eugene Takes Us Down Memory Lane With Some Of His Most Iconic Appearances
Entrepreneur

Franklin Eugene Takes Us Down Memory Lane With Some Of His Most Iconic Appearances

By Haute Living

Having designed countless private and public collections, Franklin Eugene has cemented his status as a go-to fashion designer.

Ralph Lauren Reimagines Its Pink Pony Program & Collection For A New Generation
Fashion

Ralph Lauren Reimagines Its Pink Pony Program & Collection For A New Generation

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

For over 30 years, Ralph Lauren has been committed to raising awareness in the fight against Cancer with their worldwide Pink Pony Initiative.

Introducing The Manner: New York’s Newest Hotel Elevating the Hospitality Scene
News

Introducing The Manner: New York’s Newest Hotel Elevating the Hospitality Scene

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

The Manner represents a distinct approach to hospitality, combining the best elements of a hotel, a private residence, and a member’s club.

Echoes of Eternity: The Most Magnificent Pieces Of The Bvlgari Aeterna High Jewelry Collection
Fashion

Echoes of Eternity: The Most Magnificent Pieces Of The Bvlgari Aeterna High Jewelry Collection

By Adrienne Faurote

This year, Bvlgari revealed Aeterna, an unprecedented high-end jewelry collection inspired by the timeless allure of the Eternal City.

get the magazine

Subscribe to Haute Living

Receive Our Magazine Directly at Your Doorstep

Embark on a journey of luxury and elegance with Haute Living magazine. Subscribe now and have every issue conveniently delivered to your home. Experience the pinnacle of lifestyle, culture, and sophistication through our pages.

Subscribe Now
Exclusive

Haute Black Membership

Your Gateway to Extraordinary Experiences

Join Haute Black and unlock access to the world's most prestigious luxury events

Visit Haute Black