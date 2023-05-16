DIAMOND DAZE
For the Dior CD Diamond capsule collection, Dior Men’s Artistic Director Kim Jones revisits the signature design motif created by Marc Bohan in 1974: the “CD” initials in an incredibly sleek and graphic diamond shape. Today, the CD Diamond has evolved into a mesmerizing design woven throughout the exclusive capsule collection, from being printed on shorts and embroidered on sweatshirts to adorning the Saddle bag and Dior Hit the Road backpack in a new navy hue.
BY: ADRIENNE FAUROTE
PHOTOGRAPHY: BRETT LLOYD
GROOMING: DIOR BEAUTY
Jacket, $2,700; Shirt, $1,200; CD Diamond R2I Sunglasses, $730; available at all Dior Men boutiques and . dior.com
Sweatshirt, $1,200; Hit the Road Mini Bag, $1,650; available at all Dior Men boutiques and . dior.com
Pullover Shirt, $2,500; T-Shirt, $690; Shorts, $1,750; B101 Tennis Shoes, $820; Hat, $690; available at all Dior Men boutiques and dior.com.
Pants, $1,200; B101 Tennis Shoes, $820; Lingot 50 Bag, $3,300; available at all Dior Men boutiques and . dior.com
Jacket, $2,700; Shirt, $1,200; Pants, $1,200; B101 Tennis Shoes, $820; Lingot 50 Bag, $3,300; available at all Dior Men boutiques and . dior.com
Jacket, $1,950; Shirt, $690; Pants, $850; B101 Slip-On Shoes, $850; Lingot 26 Bag, $2,600; available at all Dior Men boutiques and . dior.com
Lingot 50 Bag, $3,300; Lingot Bag, price upon request; Lingot 26 Bag, $2,600; available at all Dior Men boutiques and . dior.com
Jacket, $2,150; Sweatshirt, $1,200; Shorts, $1,200; CD Diamond S5I Sunglasses, $660; available at all Dior Men boutiques and dior.com.
Shirt, $1,800; Pants, $850; B101 Slip-On Shoes, $850; CD Diamond S5I Sunglasses, $660; Mini Rider Sling Bag, $2,100; available at all Dior Men boutiques and . dior.com
ALL CLOTHING & ACCESSORIES BY DIOR MEN
