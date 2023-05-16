Diamond Daze: Haute Living's Exclusive Editorial Featuring The Dior CD Diamond Capsule Collection
Fashion
Diamond Daze: Haute Living’s Exclusive Editorial Featuring The Dior CD Diamond Capsule Collection
Padma Lakshmi
Cover Story
How Padma Lakshmi Is Stirring The Pot In The Second Season Of Hulu’s “Taste The Nation”
Ludo Lefebvre
Cover Story
Ludo Lefebvre Is Plotting His American Takeover, One Restaurant At A Time.
Katie Holmes
Cover Story
With Her New Film, “Rare Objects” Katie Holmes Shares That You’re Better For Having Been Broken
Rob Lowe
Cover Story
Rob Lowe Is Baring It All — Literally & Metaphorically — In His New Series, “Unstable”

Diamond Daze: Haute Living’s Exclusive Editorial Featuring The Dior CD Diamond Capsule Collection

Editorials, Editorials, Fashion, News

Diamond Daze: Haute Living's Exclusive Editorial Featuring The Dior CD Diamond Capsule Collection

DIAMOND DAZE

For the Dior CD Diamond capsule collection, Dior Men’s Artistic Director Kim Jones revisits the signature design motif created by Marc Bohan in 1974: the “CD” initials in an incredibly sleek and graphic diamond shape. Today, the CD Diamond has evolved into a mesmerizing design woven throughout the exclusive capsule collection, from being printed on shorts and embroidered on sweatshirts to adorning the Saddle bag and Dior Hit the Road backpack in a new navy hue.

BY: ADRIENNE FAUROTE
PHOTOGRAPHY: BRETT LLOYD
GROOMING: DIOR BEAUTY

Diamond Daze: Haute Living's Exclusive Editorial Featuring The Dior CD Diamond Capsule Collection
Jacket, $2,700; Shirt, $1,200; CD Diamond R2I Sunglasses, $730; available at all Dior Men boutiques and dior.com.
Diamond Daze: Haute Living's Exclusive Editorial Featuring The Dior CD Diamond Capsule Collection
Sweatshirt, $1,200; Hit the Road Mini Bag, $1,650; available at all Dior Men boutiques and dior.com.
Diamond Daze: Haute Living's Exclusive Editorial Featuring The Dior CD Diamond Capsule Collection
Sweatshirt, $1,200; Hit the Road Mini Bag, $1,650; available at all Dior Men boutiques and dior.com.

 

Diamond Daze: Haute Living's Exclusive Editorial Featuring The Dior CD Diamond Capsule Collection
Pullover Shirt, $2,500; T-Shirt, $690; Shorts, $1,750; B101 Tennis Shoes, $820; Hat, $690; available at all Dior Men boutiques and dior.com.
Diamond Daze: Haute Living's Exclusive Editorial Featuring The Dior CD Diamond Capsule Collection
Pants, $1,200; B101 Tennis Shoes, $820; Lingot 50 Bag, $3,300; available at all Dior Men boutiques and dior.com.
Diamond Daze: Haute Living's Exclusive Editorial Featuring The Dior CD Diamond Capsule Collection
Jacket, $2,700; Shirt, $1,200; Pants, $1,200; B101 Tennis Shoes, $820; Lingot 50 Bag, $3,300; available at all Dior Men boutiques and dior.com.
Diamond Daze: Haute Living's Exclusive Editorial Featuring The Dior CD Diamond Capsule Collection
Jacket, $1,950; Shirt, $690; Pants, $850; B101 Slip-On Shoes, $850; Lingot 26 Bag, $2,600; available at all Dior Men boutiques and dior.com.
Diamond Daze: Haute Living's Exclusive Editorial Featuring The Dior CD Diamond Capsule Collection
Lingot 50 Bag, $3,300; Lingot Bag, price upon request; Lingot 26 Bag, $2,600; available at all Dior Men boutiques and dior.com.
Diamond Daze: Haute Living's Exclusive Editorial Featuring The Dior CD Diamond Capsule Collection
Jacket, $2,150; Sweatshirt, $1,200; Shorts, $1,200; CD Diamond S5I Sunglasses, $660; available at all Dior Men boutiques and dior.com.
Diamond Daze: Haute Living's Exclusive Editorial Featuring The Dior CD Diamond Capsule Collection
Shirt, $1,800; Pants, $850; B101 Slip-On Shoes, $850; CD Diamond S5I Sunglasses, $660; Mini Rider Sling Bag, $2,100; available at all Dior Men boutiques and dior.com.

ALL CLOTHING & ACCESSORIES BY DIOR MEN

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
News
May 16, 2023
Gulliver Preparatory School Announces Donation Toward Sam and Emina Nazarian Gymnasium
By Haute Living
Haute Hotel
May 16, 2023
Loews Hotels & Co Makes A Splash With The Return Of Its ‘Summerfest’ Programming
By Brooke Klaiman
News
May 15, 2023
FREEHOLD Hospitality Presents FREEHOLD Rooftop at POD 39 Hotel
By Haute Living
Haute Partners
May 15, 2023
Brands Were Off To The Races With The CP Group’s Gift Paddock During Formula 1 Miami
By Kennedy Munster

Los Angeles

New York

Miami