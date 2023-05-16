DIAMOND DAZE

For the Dior CD Diamond capsule collection, Dior Men’s Artistic Director Kim Jones revisits the signature design motif created by Marc Bohan in 1974: the “CD” initials in an incredibly sleek and graphic diamond shape. Today, the CD Diamond has evolved into a mesmerizing design woven throughout the exclusive capsule collection, from being printed on shorts and embroidered on sweatshirts to adorning the Saddle bag and Dior Hit the Road backpack in a new navy hue.

BY: ADRIENNE FAUROTE

PHOTOGRAPHY: BRETT LLOYD

GROOMING: DIOR BEAUTY

ALL CLOTHING & ACCESSORIES BY DIOR MEN