Photo Credit: Getty Images/Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren has touched down in Miami with the opening of a new luxury concept in the city’s iconic Design District – bringing the brand’s signature vision of timeless luxury to one of the most coveted luxury shopping and design destinations in the country. Showcasing the modern elegance and exceptional craftsmanship of the company’s luxury labels, the new store will offer a thoughtfully curated assortment of Men’s Purple Label and Women’s Collection apparel and accessories alongside one-of-a-kind handbags and accessories exclusive to the Design District.

Inspired by yachts and waterfront residences, the 4,135-square-foot store design features a sleek, crisp, and modern design. The space is richly layered with furniture from Ralph Lauren Home, a carefully curated collection of bold, contemporary artwork and unique, striking objects — completely evolving the iconic Ralph Lauren aesthetic into Miami’s culture.

Ralph Lauren has honed in on creating innovative customer experiences. In celebration of the store’s opening, the brand has collaborated with Poolsuite, a Web3 community deeply rooted in the Miami lifestyle and aimed at building the future of internet leisure to unveil a multi-tiered partnership, engaging a new audience. For Poolsuite’s first-ever brand collaboration, a co-designed Ralph Lauren x Poolsuite NFT will be gifted to all existing Poolsuite community members, unlocking exclusive access to attend a special event.

Additionally, the store will become the first Ralph Lauren store to accept cryptocurrency as payment. In partnership with BitPay, customers will be able to make purchases with multiple cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Polygon.

To mark the brand’s major Miami moment, Ralph Lauren also hosted an immersive experience at a water-front private estate in North Miami, with sprawling gardens and a pool set against the stunning backdrop of the Miami skyline. Notable attendees included Melissa Barrera, Grace & Anna Van Patten, Joan Smalls, Lily Aldridge, Leslie Grace, Noah Beck, Taylor Zakhar Perez, Diana Silvers, Xochitl Gomez, Claire Holt, Camila Coelho, Cass DiMicco, Anggie Bryan, Sira Pevida, Martha Graeff, Jenny Lopez, Vita Sidorkina, Rafa Kalimann, Amanda Diaz, Nane Miller, Georges Coupet, and more wearing Ralph Lauren.

In short, welcome to Miami, Ralph Lauren.