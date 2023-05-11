Padma Lakshmi
Cover Story
How Padma Lakshmi Is Stirring The Pot In The Second Season Of Hulu’s “Taste The Nation”
Ludo Lefebvre
Cover Story
Ludo Lefebvre Is Plotting His American Takeover, One Restaurant At A Time.
THE 2023 HAUTE MOTHER’S DAY GIFT GUIDE
Haute Shopping
The 2023 Haute Mother’s Day Gift Guide: The Best Luxury Gifts For Mom This Mother’s Day
Katie Holmes
Cover Story
With Her New Film, “Rare Objects” Katie Holmes Shares That You’re Better For Having Been Broken
Rob Lowe
Cover Story
Rob Lowe Is Baring It All — Literally & Metaphorically — In His New Series, “Unstable”

Young Concert Artists’ 62nd Gala

Art, Philanthropy

Young Concert Artists honored New York Philharmonic CEO Deborah Borda at their 62nd Annual Gala on Monday, May 8, at Jazz at Lincoln Center. Chaired by board chairman Paul Sekhri, Peter W. May, Sarah Billinghurst Soloman, Oscar L Tang, Barbara Tober, and Ann Ziff, the evening included performances by Joshua Bell and YCA alumni Carter Brey, Jeremy Denk, George Li,  Anne-Marie McDermott, as well as current YCA artists Steven Banks, Joseph Parrish, Nina Shekhar, Zhu Wang.

Photo Credit: Chris Lee

Guests included Colin Bailey, Angela Chen, Joan Hardy Clark, Suzi Cordish, John Corigliano, Layla Diba, Judy and Tony Evnin, Dan Kellogg, Gary Ginstling, Mark Gude, Maria Eugenia Maury and Bill Haseltine, Margaret and Gregory Hedberg, Sharon and Lawrence Hite, Agnes Hsu-Tang, Paul Huang, Maureen and Sherman Katz, Elbrun and Peter Kimmelman, Noel V. Lateef, Leni and Peter May, Juliet and Ilse Melamid, Judith Pisar, Sana Sabbagh, Carol and Lawrence Schaefer, Annaliese Soros, Daisy Soros, Mary Tanner, Sandy and Stan Warshawsky, and Eugenia Zukerman.

For more than 60 years YCA has discovered young musicians and provided support, tools, opportunities, and infrastructure to take their careers to the highest level.
Noel V. Lateef, Daisy Soros, Agnes Hsu-Tang, Judith-Ann Corrente, and Oscar Tang

Photo Credit: Chris Lee

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Haute Scene
May 12, 2023
Haute Living And Rafa Racing Club Take Over Villa Azur During F1 Miami Grand Prix Week
By Haute Living
Van Cleef & Arpels’ Grand Fifth Avenue Blooms Return Just In Time For Mother's Day
City Guide
May 12, 2023
Van Cleef & Arpels’ Grand Fifth Avenue Blooms Return Just In Time For Mother’s Day
By Adrienne Faurote
Welcome To The House Of The Macallan: A Three-Day Immersive Sensory Journey In Miami
Haute Scene
May 12, 2023
Welcome To The House Of The Macallan: A Three-Day Immersive Sensory Journey In Miami
By Adrienne Faurote
Gucci Cosmos: Inside Gucci's New Exhibition In Shanghai Celebrating The Brand's Iconic History
Fashion
May 12, 2023
Gucci Cosmos: Inside Gucci’s New Exhibition In Shanghai Celebrating The House’s Iconic History
By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

Los Angeles

New York

Miami