Young Concert Artists’ 62nd Gala

Young Concert Artists honored New York Philharmonic CEO Deborah Borda at their 62nd Annual Gala on Monday, May 8, at Jazz at Lincoln Center. Chaired by board chairman Paul Sekhri, Peter W. May, Sarah Billinghurst Soloman, Oscar L Tang, Barbara Tober, and Ann Ziff, the evening included performances by Joshua Bell and YCA alumni Carter Brey, Jeremy Denk, George Li, Anne-Marie McDermott, as well as current YCA artists Steven Banks, Joseph Parrish, Nina Shekhar, Zhu Wang.

Photo Credit: Chris Lee

Guests included Colin Bailey, Angela Chen, Joan Hardy Clark, Suzi Cordish, John Corigliano, Layla Diba, Judy and Tony Evnin, Dan Kellogg, Gary Ginstling, Mark Gude, Maria Eugenia Maury and Bill Haseltine, Margaret and Gregory Hedberg, Sharon and Lawrence Hite, Agnes Hsu-Tang, Paul Huang, Maureen and Sherman Katz, Elbrun and Peter Kimmelman, Noel V. Lateef, Leni and Peter May, Juliet and Ilse Melamid, Judith Pisar, Sana Sabbagh, Carol and Lawrence Schaefer, Annaliese Soros, Daisy Soros, Mary Tanner, Sandy and Stan Warshawsky, and Eugenia Zukerman.