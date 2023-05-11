Photo Credit: Courtesy of CHANEL

The stage is set, and Chanel takes center stage. For the Chanel Cruise 2023/24 collection runway show, Virginie Viard planned a night for the stars with Los Angeles’ iconic Paramount Studios as the backdrop. As guests entered the show venue, they were immediately immersed into the magical world of Chanel studios that embraced the glamour of the 1920s and 30s in Hollywood cinema while also grooving to the rhythm of the 1970s and 80s as rollerskaters mingled throughout the crowds. “Between a tribute to the glamour of great film stars and evoking the world of fun to be had with aerobics, sports, and roller skating, between the dream on one hand and what you want to wear on the other, it’s all a question of balance,” notes Viard on the Cruise 2023/24 collection and atmosphere.

A night that was truly electrifying, transporting guests into Viard’s multi-faceted Hollywood fantasy, the collection danced across the runway, revealing a collection that fused Los Angeles vibes with a French flair. From rhinestone-covered mini-shorts, blazers, and 1960s-inspired suits to elegant swimsuits and 1930s-style shoes with legwarmers in an eclectic color palette of pastel tones and vibrant sunset hues contrasted by the iconic Chanel black, white, and gold color palette, the collection evoked true Californian fun in Chanel fashion.

For Chanel Cruise 2023/24, it’s all about the glamour; however, you may define it. Embellished handbags graced the runway, along with statement jewelry — ultimately giving a slight nod to the recent renaissance of “Barbie” (not to mention, Chanel ambassador Margot Robbie sat front row at the show among other notable celebrities and dear friends of the House like Kristin Stewart, Paris Hilton, and more).

Hollywood opulence was certainly in the air on Tuesday evening with a lingering nostalgia, creating an unforgettable — and undeniably Chanel — evening. “The idea is to offer a breath of fresh air, a voyage, a light-hearted and happy fantasy,” reveals Viard in her final show notes.