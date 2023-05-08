Rooftop season is upon us in New York as temperatures have begun to rise — and we’ve curated some of the most luxurious rooftops ahead to indulge in fine drinking and dining amidst the warmer weather. From elegantly sipping rosé to taking in some of the most iconic views of the Manhattan skyline, these are the most lavish rooftop bars to experience in New York.

TERRACE 7 AT THE DOMINICK

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Dominick Hotel

The only thing better than a rooftop in the summer is a rooftop with a pool. The Terrace on 7 at The Dominick in SoHo is reopening its rooftop for the summer with an abundance of resort-like amenities like an outdoor pool, poolside spa treatments, and cabanas that transport you to a relaxing oasis. An indoor/outdoor experience, the terrace features an outpost of the Asian-Hawaiian culinary concept El Ta’koy, which serves a variety of seafood and vegetable-forward dishes alongside large-format, shareable rum, tequila, and mezcal cocktails. 246 Spring St, New York, NY 10013

DARLING AT PARK LANE NEW YORK

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Park Lane New York

Located on the 47th floor of Park Lane New York, Darling is Central Park South’s only rooftop lounge, offering the chicest of experiences against a backdrop of the Manhattan skyline and iconic park. The bar provides an intimate and whimsical space, including a bold lounge with a wraparound outdoor patio oasis designed to embrace the expansive views with an elevated cocktail menu and selection of thoughtfully curated programming. 36 Central Park S · In the Park Lane Hotel

SALON DE NING AT THE PENINSULA

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Peninsula New York

With an enchanting & romantic setting, Salon de Ning at The Peninsula is a favorite amongst New Yorkers and travelers. Featuring a gorgeous skyline view over Fifth Avenue, the rooftop bar includes two outdoor terraces complemented by an intimate interior bar. Lounge seating allows for an exclusive, relaxing experience while overlooking the city. 700 5th Ave Floor 23, New York, NY 10019

NUBELUZ AT THE RITZ CARLTON

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Bjorn Wallander

Channeling old-school New York glamor, Nubeluz is The Ritz Carlton’s glowing jewel box in the sky. Ultra-sleek and intimate, Nubeluz offers a 270-degree view facing the city’s skyscrapers. The bar offers modern twists to classic cocktails and light bites by Chef José Andres. 25 W 28th St, New York, NY 10001

THE ROOF AT PARK SOUTH

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Roof at Park South

Located in Manhattan’s coveted Gramercy neighborhood, The Roof at Park South delivers unwavering views alongside a decadent global menu by award-winning chef, Bryce Shuman, designed to perfectly pair with their curated cocktails by Beverage Director Ivan Papic. 125 E 27th St, New York, NY 10016

DEAR IRVING ON HUDSON ROOFTOP

Photo Credit: Courtesy

If retro and intimate is your vibe, head over to the Dear Irving on Hudson Rooftop at Hotel Alix in Midtown. Set as Manhattan’s highest open-air bar, the lounge serves as a luxe hideout featuring swanky vintage decor, panoramic views, outdoor spaces, and plenty of cozy spots for a date night moment. Enjoy creative cocktails, sommelier-selected wines, beers, and small plates. 310 W 40th St, New York, NY 10018