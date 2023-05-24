Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dior

There’s nothing quite as glamorous as the Cannes Film Festival. And this year, Dior has reopened the doors to the Dior Suite, the luxury fashion House’s beloved beauty oasis nestled inside The Majestic Hotel.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dior

In the past, the suite has been frequented by A-Listers like Charlize Theron, Emma Stone, Natalie Portman, Jennifer Lawrence, and more stars looking to get the Dior Beauty finish before hitting the carpet. From luxurious skin and body care to lavish makeup and lite bites and refreshments, the Dior Suite is the ultimate relaxing escape for guests to rejuvenate amidst the Cannes Film Festival buzz.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dior



The Dior Suite has become Cannes’ go-to spot for celebrity glamor and finishing touches. This year, French actress Anaïs Demousteir, who is also the president of the Caméra d’Or Jmakeupr the Festival, got her makeup done at the suite prior to showing up to the carper for the festival’s opening film Jeanne du Barry, starring Johnny Depp. Throughout the week, guests can indulge in the lavish beauty destination as it sits across from the red carpet allowing a prime view of the looks and action.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dior

With top talent from makeup, the suite is hosting make-up artists like Aurore Gautier, Phophie Mathias, Fred Marin, Sam Visser, Alexandra Schiavi, and Carole Hannah makeup along with top Dior pro-make-up team members.