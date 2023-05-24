Haute Media Group and TUR Kitchen hosted a curated selection of Haute Leaders across the Residence, Beauty, and Legal industries.

Photo Credit: Michelle Kammerman

As part of its ongoing networking series, Haute Media Group hosted industry leaders at the upscale Mediterranean restaurant TUR Kitchen in Downtown Coral Gables.

TUR kitchen welcomed guests at an outdoor patio behind the bar. The delightful outdoor area is tastefully furnished with modern seating and tables and decorated with enough plants to make you question whether the event was in an exotic location miles away. The setting was ideal, thanks to several ceiling fans and pleasant ambient music while guests enjoyed refreshing wines and hors d’oeuvres.

Photo Credit: Michelle Kammerman

Photo Credit: Michelle Kammerman

Photo Credit: Michelle Kammerman

The laughs and memories were well underway once the restaurant staff welcomed guests into the main dining room. Name tags signaled that guests would enjoy a lovely Mediterranean cuisine experience. The waiting staff presented the dinner in a family style and began with an offering of appetizers to set the tone. Full Medames, Turkish Manti, and freshly roasted squid raised eyebrows as guests settled into the evening.

Photo Credit: Michelle Kammerman

Haute leaders enjoyed branzino, strip loin, and farro for main entrees while the attentive staff streamed the NBA playoff game to ensure no one would miss a second of the action amid delectable bites. Dessert included a chocolate elixir topped with dukkah (Egyptian seasoning) and a Phyllo Napoleon.

Photo Credit: Michelle Kammerman

Photo Credit: Michelle Kammerman

Guests experienced Haute Media Group’s impressive networking platform, and TUR Kitchen offered the ideal setting for the evening.

Photo Credit: Michelle Kammerman

Photo Credit: Michelle Kammerman

Photo Credit: Michelle Kammerman

Photo Credit: Michelle Kammerman

Photo Credit: Michelle Kammerman

Photo Credit: Michelle Kammerman

Photo Credit: Michelle Kammerman

Photo Credit: Michelle Kammerman