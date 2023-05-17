Photo Credit: Courtesy of Gucci

When a fashion House embarks on a new city, showing a collection in a destination different from where they show the majority of their seasons, there is an extra layer of context added to how we view a collection shown on the runway. Going beyond a scenic setting, there are multiple conversations happening between the brand and the culture surrounding it, and Seoul, South Korea, being rich in culture and history, is no exception.

Taking place within the ceremonial courtyard of the 14th-century Gyeongbokgung Palace, located in the heart of Seoul, The Gucci Cruise 2024 Collection explores this exchange in a dialogue between the House’s own heritage and the electrifying South Korean impact that influences it today. A multitude of cultures and backgrounds mirror the values of Gucci; years of tradition and house codes are re-interpreted through the eyes of creative individuals coming from different backgrounds.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Gucci

The collection was nothing short of electrifying; materials, colors, and silhouettes fuse together to express a metropolitan way of dressing, reflecting a form of hybridization. Tailored classics meet futuristic silhouettes and fabrications to create a modern muse for the House of Gucci. Details of the Seoul culture are woven throughout the collection, from the body-conscious lines of the scuba wetsuits worn by the fervent windsurfers and jet skiers of the Han River to styles featuring silk bands with bows that draw inspiration from traditional local garments. The juxtaposition of vibrant, bold colors against a neutral color palette creates an incredibly cool new feel for Gucci.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Gucci

Detachable sleeves that become accessories, a bomber jacket transmuting into an evening skirt, and biker jackets elongating into a coat explore deconstruction and make for a dynamic collection. Perhaps the focal point of Gucci Cruise 2024 are the handbags — the Gucci Horsebit Chain bags are warped or narrowed in shape, minimalist Gucci bags from the archive are re-interpreted in colorful scuba and ornamental adaptations, and the rounded trapezoid Horsebit Chain bag re-emerges in iridescent and precious leather.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Gucci

Gucci certainly knows how to put on a show and, more importantly, tell a story. This collection delves deep into the story of Gucci’s connection to South Korea, which began in 1998 when the House opened its first flagship. Today, the House and the city have evolved together, writing a new design narrative.