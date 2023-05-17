Photo Credit: Alyssa Rosenheck

Set in the heart of downtown Nashville, The Hermitage Hotel is the city’s original million-dollar property, home to a rich history deeply rooted in true Southern spirit that’s carried on since the hotel’s grand opening in 1910. There’s a lot to love about this iconic Beaux Arts property, which was named a National Historic Landmark in 2020, but perhaps our favorite things are the new: specifically, the introduction of two dining concepts courtesy of our Haute Wine & Spirits ambassador, Michelin starred chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten.

Vongerichten’s destination restaurant Drusie & Darr, and his café, mark the NY-based French chef’s first Southern eateries. t’s a convivial, new-American restaurant and bar that showcases his experience as well as the best of Tennessee produce. The restaurant takes its name and lively spirit from brother-sister duo Drusie and Darr Hall, children of the hotel’s former General Manager, Dick Hall, who lived, played, and grew up at The Hermitage Hotel.

To create the perfect stage for Jean-George’s award-winning cuisine, designer Thomas Juul-Hansen transformed the former Capitol Grille restaurant and bar into a glamorous space that introduces new warmth and ambiance through natural materials such as metal, wood, leather, and stone; dramatic lighting from the world-renowned L’Observatoire International, that uplifts the room’s famous arched ceilings; furnishings, inclusive of mother-of-pearl pendant lamps, upholstered seating, tables, and curved banquettes — all designed exclusively for Drusie & Darr; and soft pink walls, perfect for social media postings.

The menu, as mentioned, focuses on Tennessee’s regional produce, some of which will be sourced from The Hermitage Hotel’s Garden at Glen Leven. The menu, therefore, focuses on both the local and seasonal, inclusive of cocktails, with standouts that include pizza from a wood-fired oven, cured snapper ceviche with a butternut-lime infusion, herbs, and chili tapioca, and Maine lobster served with shishito peppers and a choice of preserved black bean vinaigrette, soy-miso mustard, or lemon leek emulsion

Meanwhile, the more recently opened Pink Hermit by Jean-Georges sticks with the pink theme, offering guests a more low-key alternative to Drusie & Darr with. casual fare and cocktails. The Pink Hermit’s name is derived from the definition of hermitage as a “secluded retreat,” and the intimate space, clad in pale pink and gray marble, welcomes guests with casual counter seating indoors and outdoor café seating in the warm weather. Evolving throughout the course of the day, this concept serves as a café with barista bar and perfectly-prepared pastries in the morning, a casual take-away for lunch, and small bites, champagne and handcrafted cocktails in the evening. Overseen by The Hermitage Hotel’s Executive Chef, Kelsi Armijo, the menu features Jean-Georges’ classics such as Chia Seed Pudding, Roasted Beet Greek Salad, Egg Toast with Caviar Herbs, and Charcuterie Board, alongside fan favorites from the Drusie & Darr dinner menu, including Black Truffle Pizza, Ahi Tuna Tartare, Crispy Sushi , Salted Caramel Sundae, and other decadent desserts.

The Hermitage Hotel is located at 231 6th Avenue N, Nashville, TN 37219