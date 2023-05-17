Photo Credit: Courtesy of CHANEL

Chanel has had quite an iconic month of May in Hollywood. The star-studded Chanel Cruise 2023/24 runway show at Paramount Studios came on the heels of the opening of its new flagship boutique in Beverly Hills. Spanning over 30,000 square feet and four stories, the Beverly Hills flagship makes history as the largest Chanel boutique in the United States. And, just as grand as the boutique itself is the exclusive inventory it will house.

To celebrate the reopening of its iconic Beverly Hills boutique, Chanel has released an exclusive high jewelry capsule collection called Beverly Hills that pays homage to Gabrielle Chanel’s affinity with Hollywood and the sun and star motifs that served as a focal point for her high jewelry designs. The collection sparkles with four pieces that reveal Chanel’s connection to the “City of Stars,” including the Rising Stars earrings (with diamond stars adorned with pink and blue sapphires and ending with two rose-cut kite diamonds) that embody the joie de vivre of lavish 1930s Hollywood soirées and the Lucky Star double ring, which is a nod to the iconic Walk of Fame celebrating Hollywood’s legendary stars.

The boutique will also be home to an exclusive Haute Horologie creation, limited to just 5 pieces: the Monsieur, Beverly Hills Edition. The timepiece exudes Gabrielle Chanel’s legacy that less is more with a sleek, minimalist design featuring a monochromatic marine blue hue. The 18K white gold case complements the “Grand Feu” enamel dial, which sports an Instant Jumping Hour and Retrograde Minute display, housing the Caliber 1 movement, the first in-house Manufacture movement created by Chanel in 2016.

The Beverly Hills boutique flagship opened on May 5th by appointment only, garnering attention for its stunning design. Upon entry, guests are immersed into Chanel’s world in Beverly Hills through a pristine white space playing with the House’s signature two-tone colors with optic white plaster met with cast bronze, woven textiles, gray wave stone, and low dark tables in petrified wood and resin by Ado Chale and Jean-Claude Dresse, over which hang glowing Goossens chandeliers rendered in rock crystal. The boutique opens to a lavish courtyard creating an airy atmosphere throughout the space.

Artwork plays an integral role within the flagship as Chanel honors various contemporary artists by commissioning special pieces in collaboration with the house — symbolic of Peter Marino, the architect and dear friend of the House who designed the Rodeo Drive boutique. The focal point of the space is “Golden Lasso,” 2023, a commissioned sculptural work by French contemporary artist Jean‐Michel Othoniel which cascades from the ceiling to the first floor and is reminiscent of Mademoiselle Chanel’s iconic pearl necklaces.

Like many other Chanel boutiques worldwide, the Beverly Hills flagship will take clients on an experience throughout the space, with each floor opening up to new discoveries and collections. The first floor will carry handbags, accessories, the Watches & Fine Jewelry Salon, and Fragrance and Beauty section. Then, the second level will be home to shoes and ready-to-wear, the third level will have VIP suites and try-on rooms, and finally, the fourth houses a rooftop garden and penthouse.

A major moment for the House, the Chanel Beverly Hills Flagship further honors the House’s deep connection to the City of Angels.