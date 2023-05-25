Photo Credit: Courtesy of Etro

Etro has longtime been a luxury fashion House synonymous with summer escapes and resort dressing. This summer, the Italian fashion House introduces its new vibrant Summer Capsule collection designed by the new Creative Director, Marco De Vincenzo, that echoes the tropical essence of the season with a fresh summer wardrobe full of bold colors and prints inspired by luxurious getaway islands.

Summer-approved outfits for both menswear and womenswear, the collection features light fabrics, from cotton and pleated georgette dresses for her to short-sleeved t-shirts and shirts over Bermuda shorts for him. And of course, the prints. Etro has a rich heritage in creating modern, vibrant prints and the all-over foliage prints and wild berry motifs adorn the fabrics, creating an incredibly contemporary feel.

The collection also includes beachwear and swimwear complemented by coordinating accessories such as scarves, bucket hats, the new perforated leather coffa bags, and the iconic Love Trotter with the Pegasus logo embellished with floral embroidery — making it the perfect vacation collection for travels this season.

And, to create the ultimate summer dressing oasis, the Etro boutiques in Capri and Forte dei Marmi will have a dedicated setup to celebrate the new capsule, and the capsule is also available on the website, here.