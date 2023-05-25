Diamond Daze: Haute Living's Exclusive Editorial Featuring The Dior CD Diamond Capsule Collection
Fashion
Diamond Daze: Haute Living’s Exclusive Editorial Featuring The Dior CD Diamond Capsule Collection
Padma Lakshmi
Cover Story
How Padma Lakshmi Is Stirring The Pot In The Second Season Of Hulu’s “Taste The Nation”
Ludo Lefebvre
Cover Story
Ludo Lefebvre Is Plotting His American Takeover, One Restaurant At A Time.
Katie Holmes
Cover Story
With Her New Film, “Rare Objects” Katie Holmes Shares That You’re Better For Having Been Broken
Rob Lowe
Cover Story
Rob Lowe Is Baring It All — Literally & Metaphorically — In His New Series, “Unstable”

Etro’s Summer Collection Is A Tropical Dream Heading To Capri & Forte dei Marmi

Fashion, News

Etro's Summer Collection Is A Tropical Dream Heading To Capri & Forte dei MarmiPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Etro

Etro has longtime been a luxury fashion House synonymous with summer escapes and resort dressing. This summer, the Italian fashion House introduces its new vibrant Summer Capsule collection designed by the new Creative Director, Marco De Vincenzo, that echoes the tropical essence of the season with a fresh summer wardrobe full of bold colors and prints inspired by luxurious getaway islands.

Etro's Summer Collection Is A Tropical Dream Heading To Capri & Forte dei MarmiPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Etro

Summer-approved outfits for both menswear and womenswear, the collection features light fabrics, from cotton and pleated georgette dresses for her to short-sleeved t-shirts and shirts over Bermuda shorts for him. And of course, the prints. Etro has a rich heritage in creating modern, vibrant prints and the all-over foliage prints and wild berry motifs adorn the fabrics, creating an incredibly contemporary feel.

Etro's Summer Collection Is A Tropical Dream Heading To Capri & Forte dei MarmiPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Etro

The collection also includes beachwear and swimwear complemented by coordinating accessories such as scarves, bucket hats, the new perforated leather coffa bags, and the iconic Love Trotter with the Pegasus logo embellished with floral embroidery — making it the perfect vacation collection for travels this season. 

Etro's Summer Collection Is A Tropical Dream Heading To Capri & Forte dei MarmiPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Etro

And, to create the ultimate summer dressing oasis, the Etro boutiques in Capri and Forte dei Marmi will have a dedicated setup to celebrate the new capsule, and the capsule is also available on the website, here.

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
The Spirit Of Summer: The Gucci East Hampton Boutique Is Home To Exclusive Handbags, Poolside Styles & More
Fashion
May 25, 2023
Spirit Of Summer: The Gucci East Hampton Boutique Is Home To Exclusive Handbags, Poolside Styles & More
By Adrienne Faurote
Chanel Officially Reopens The Doors To Its Seasonal Ephemeral Boutique In The Heart Of East Hampton  
Fashion
May 25, 2023
Chanel Officially Reopens The Doors To Its Seasonal Ephemeral Boutique In The Heart Of East Hampton  
By Adrienne Faurote
Haute Drinks
May 24, 2023
Mayenda Tequila Made Their Manhattan Debut With A Lavish Party
By Stephanie DiGuiseppe
Inside The Dior Suite, The Official Glam Headquarters At The Cannes Film Festival
Fashion
May 24, 2023
Inside The Dior Suite, The Official Glam Headquarters At The Cannes Film Festival
By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

Los Angeles

New York

Miami