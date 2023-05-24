Diamond Daze: Haute Living's Exclusive Editorial Featuring The Dior CD Diamond Capsule Collection
Fashion
Diamond Daze: Haute Living’s Exclusive Editorial Featuring The Dior CD Diamond Capsule Collection
Padma Lakshmi
Cover Story
How Padma Lakshmi Is Stirring The Pot In The Second Season Of Hulu’s “Taste The Nation”
Ludo Lefebvre
Cover Story
Ludo Lefebvre Is Plotting His American Takeover, One Restaurant At A Time.
Katie Holmes
Cover Story
With Her New Film, “Rare Objects” Katie Holmes Shares That You’re Better For Having Been Broken
Rob Lowe
Cover Story
Rob Lowe Is Baring It All — Literally & Metaphorically — In His New Series, “Unstable”

Mayenda Tequila Made Their Manhattan Debut With A Lavish Party

Haute Drinks, Haute Scene, News

The new luxury sipping tequila from the Campari Group, Mayenda, hosted the ultimate Manhattan party to celebrate its highly-anticipated launch. Upon arrival, guests were transported to Casa San Nicolas in Arandas with a life-size projection of the fields of Jalisco, where each small batch of Mayenda is intricately crafted — giving guests an exclusive look into the incredible process behind creating Mayenda. Agave plants dotted the main floor, a nod to this revered plant for which Mayenda is named, which is a tribute to Mayahuel, the Aztec goddess of agave. 

Across from a tasting bar hosted by Maestro Tequilero Jesus Susunaga, vignettes unveiled the pioneering process that differentiates Mayenda, yielding a richer, more complex Blanco tequila ideal for sipping. Guests indulged in the intricacies of the tequila while also indulging in the rich, deep flavor. DJs Ross One and Harley Viera-Newton set the mood while guests venture downstairs and into Chef Julian Medina’s kitchen, where the acclaimed chef-owner of Toloache, Coppelia, Tacuba Mexican Cantina, La Chula Taqueria, and El Fish Marisqueria curated the evening’s coursed-menu, perfectly paired to the tequila.

Mayenda Tequila Made Their NYC Debut With A Lavish Party
DJ Ross One and Harley Viera-Newton

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Mayenda, Photos by Matteo Prandoni, BFA

“I designed this menu to contrast raw and roasted bites, highlighting how roasting can draw out new flavors and aromas,” notes Chef Medina, whose pairings included oysters served both raw (with salsa Mexicana) and roasted (with truffle butter). “What differentiates Mayenda is how it captures that sweet, caramelized flavor that comes from roasting the piñas, or heart of the agave.” 

Mayenda Tequila Made Their NYC Debut With A Lavish Party
Chef Medina’s Dual Bites

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Mayenda, Photos by Matteo Prandoni, BFA

Chef Medina has been creating refined Mexican cuisine for 20 years, inspired by his father’s and grandfather’s authentic home cooking while growing up in Mexico City. Mexico City is also where jeweler Mauricio Serrano calls home. Each guest departed with a copper bracelet created by Mauricio, who also joined the event to showcase the work behind the Mayenda copper medallion that adorns each bottle. It was the perfect summer evening in Manhattan, celebrating summer’s favorite spirit, Mayenda.

Notable attendees included Alton Mason, Tina Leung, Ah-Niyah Gold, Alexander Julian Gibbson, and Camille Becerra, among others who stepped out to sip the new tequila.

Mayenda Tequila Made Their NYC Debut With A Lavish Party
Alton Mason and Tina Leung toast the launch of Mayenda Tequila, a new luxury sipping tequila from Campari Group

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Mayenda, Photos by Matteo Prandoni, BFA

Mayenda Tequila Made Their NYC Debut With A Lavish Party
Moti Ankari, Natalie Suarez, Dylana Suarez, and Christian Bendek enjoy a glass of Mayenda Tequila at the brand’s launch in NYC’s East Village

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Mayenda, Photos by Matteo Prandoni, BFA

PREVIOUS POST
Inside The Dior Suite, The Official Glam Headquarters At The Cannes Film Festival
Fashion
May 24, 2023
Inside The Dior Suite, The Official Glam Headquarters At The Cannes Film Festival
By Stephanie DiGuiseppe
Louis Vuitton Heads To Isola Bella For The Women’s Cruise 2024 Collection Show — Watch It Live Here
Fashion
May 23, 2023
Louis Vuitton Heads To Isola Bella For The Women’s Cruise 2024 Collection Show — Watch It Live Here
By Adrienne Faurote
Haute Scene
May 22, 2023
Haute Living Presents Sunday Brunch At The Romance-Filled Rose Cafe For Haute Leaders
By Brooke Klaiman
News
May 22, 2023
Whispering Angel Continues to Lead the Rosé Renaissance
By Haute Living

Los Angeles

New York

Miami