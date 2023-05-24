Mayenda Tequila Made Their NYC Debut With A Lavish Party

The new luxury sipping tequila from the Campari Group, Mayenda, hosted the ultimate Manhattan party to celebrate its highly-anticipated launch. Upon arrival, guests were transported to Casa San Nicolas in Arandas with a life-size projection of the fields of Jalisco, where each small batch of Mayenda is intricately crafted — giving guests an exclusive look into the incredible process behind creating Mayenda. Agave plants dotted the main floor, a nod to this revered plant for which Mayenda is named, which is a tribute to Mayahuel, the Aztec goddess of agave.

Across from a tasting bar hosted by Maestro Tequilero Jesus Susunaga, vignettes unveiled the pioneering process that differentiates Mayenda, yielding a richer, more complex Blanco tequila ideal for sipping. Guests indulged in the intricacies of the tequila while also indulging in the rich, deep flavor. DJs Ross One and Harley Viera-Newton set the mood while guests venture downstairs and into Chef Julian Medina’s kitchen, where the acclaimed chef-owner of Toloache, Coppelia, Tacuba Mexican Cantina, La Chula Taqueria, and El Fish Marisqueria curated the evening’s coursed-menu, perfectly paired to the tequila.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Mayenda, Photos by Matteo Prandoni, BFA

“I designed this menu to contrast raw and roasted bites, highlighting how roasting can draw out new flavors and aromas,” notes Chef Medina, whose pairings included oysters served both raw (with salsa Mexicana) and roasted (with truffle butter). “What differentiates Mayenda is how it captures that sweet, caramelized flavor that comes from roasting the piñas, or heart of the agave.”

Chef Medina has been creating refined Mexican cuisine for 20 years, inspired by his father’s and grandfather’s authentic home cooking while growing up in Mexico City. Mexico City is also where jeweler Mauricio Serrano calls home. Each guest departed with a copper bracelet created by Mauricio, who also joined the event to showcase the work behind the Mayenda copper medallion that adorns each bottle. It was the perfect summer evening in Manhattan, celebrating summer’s favorite spirit, Mayenda.

Notable attendees included Alton Mason, Tina Leung, Ah-Niyah Gold, Alexander Julian Gibbson, and Camille Becerra, among others who stepped out to sip the new tequila.

