Fashion
Fashion

It’s that time of the season again. Memorial Day holiday weekend is synonymous with one thing: the Hamptons going into its busiest season. To usher in the summer season in East Hampton, Chanel once again opens the doors to its ephemeral Hamptons home on the iconic Newton Lane. 

Celebrating the spirit of Chanel à la plage and bringing the quintessential Parisian summer vibes to the heart of Manhattan’s favorite summer holiday destination, the Chanel boutique fuses its timeless classics with Hamptons style. Spanning two floors, the boutique will carry handbags, small leather goods, accessories, watches and fine jewelry collections, fragrance and beauty, and fresh and modern silhouettes from the Coco Beach and Métiers d’art 2023/24 collections by Virginie Viard. 

Chanel Spring-Summer 2023, look 33

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Chanel

Perhaps one of our favorite Chanel collections, the Chanel Coco Beach collection, reinterprets the essentials of the summer wardrobe. This year, Chanel Coco Beach fuses the codes of American sportswear with the legendary Chanel shows of the 1990s with the signature black and white pieces complemented by vibrant pops of pink and coral — a collection seemingly tailormade for the Hamptons. 

Returning this year is the enchanting Hamptons Garden, which will host lavish soirees throughout the summer. The boutique was inspired by Gabrielle Chanel’s legendary salon in her apartment at 31 rue Cambon in Paris, teeming with a relaxed sense of glamour and lingering carefree summer spirit, and guests can truly feel it as they walk through the doors this summer. 

CHANEL East Hampton is located at 26 Newtown Lane, East Hampton, NY 11937, and is now open through Labor Day.

