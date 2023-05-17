Photo Credit: Courtesy of Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa

In certain instances, significant decision-making is best left to the experts. Case in point: the dining experience at Bōken, Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa’s newest culinary concept.

On the heels of the oceanfront property’s multi-million dollar renovation, Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa further enhances its culinary programming by introducing Palm Beach’s first omakase restaurant. Omakase translates to “I leave it up to you,” — and that’s precisely what you should be prepared to do when eating at Bōken. The epicurean equivalent of letting someone else take the wheel, omakase puts your palate in Chef Chris Cantrel’s capable hands for an incredible culinary adventure. (In fact, the word “bōken” in Japanese means exactly that. Adventure.)

Bōken offers a coursed dining experience, playfully named to foreshadow each upcoming course. There’s Itadakisasu (“Let’s eat!”); Wabi-Sabi (“beauty in imperfection”); Fuubutsushi (“seasonal nostalgia”); Yuugen “beauty unseen”) and Gochisosama Deshita (“It was a feast!”). Guests will indulge in 15 tastings that combine sushi, sashimi, and nigiri crafted with the freshest ingredients and the chef’s signature flair.

“Bōken’s offers seasonal-inspired menus featuring the finest seafood from the premier fish markets in the U.S. and Japan,” says Tito Rodriguez, Assistant General Manager. “Spontaneous tableside crafted menus and the interactive chef experience will provide our guests and locals with a personalized dining experience unlike anything else at the resort or in the Palm Beach area.”

Bōken offers its omakase dining adventure Thursday through Saturday, with two nightly seatings at 6:30 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. And each begins and ends traditionally with an Itadakisasu sake toast.

Bōken is located within Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa at 100 S. Ocean Blvd., Manalapan.