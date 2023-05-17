How Did DH Lifelabs Disrupt The Air Purifier Market?

If you’re one of the 81 million Americans who suffer from allergies, you know that finding the right air purifier can be a daunting task. Today’s market is saturated with products that promise to clean the air, but often fall short. That’s where DH Lifelabs comes in.

DH Lifelabs recognized the need for new and innovative air purification technologies that actually make a difference when it comes to symptoms. They’ve introduced never before seen potential to the market with their Aaira and Sciaire technologies, both of which actively address the root causes of indoor air pollution.

Before we dive into their products, let’s talk about the current state of the air purification market. What’s wrong with today’s air purification products? Simply put, filtered air is no longer enough. Air pollution has become increasingly complex, with harmful particles, gasses, and microorganisms that require more advanced methods of filtration. Many traditional air purifiers rely on HEPA filters alone, which only capture larger particles, and don’t address the microscopic pollutants that cause allergies, asthma, and severe respiratory problems.

That’s why DH Lifelabs created their Aaira and Sciaire technologies. Aaira utilizes electrolysis to produce hypochlorous acid (HOCl), a naturally occurring substance that’s been proven to be extremely effective against harmful pathogens. But what sets the Aaira technology apart is the way they’ve harnessed HOCl to create a powerful and safe air purification and disinfectant system, which actively breaks down harmful toxins.

The Sciaire technology takes a different approach, using ionization and plasma to neutralize harmful particles in the air. By targeting both particulate matter and gasses, Sciaire is able to provide a more comprehensive solution to indoor air pollution than standard home filtration devices.

Now, let’s talk about the products.

The Aiara Surface is a game-changer for those who want to save money on household cleaners and disinfect their living spaces with ease. With the power of HOCl accessible at your disposal, it’s possible to clean windows, fabrics, furniture, floors, and more with a single product. Plus, it’s pet and child safe, so you can use it virtually anywhere in your home without worry.

The Aaira + HEPA combines the Aaira technology with HEPA filtration. Users can breathe easy knowing that the dual technology captures harmful particles and microorganisms, providing unmatched breathability and effectiveness. And if you struggle with dry air, the Aaira + Humidifier is a must-have. Not only does it improve your room’s air quality, but it also promotes better sleep by moisturizing the air.

The Sciaire + HEPA, which also comes in Mini, combines the powers of plasma, ionization, and HEPA filtration for a truly comprehensive air purification solution that’s perfect for those who want to neutralize both damaging particulate matter and toxic gasses in the air. The Sciaire Portable lets you take the benefits of Sciaire with you wherever you go.

Savanna Otero and Darby Sabin are only two of the hundreds of influencers and real users who have shared their experiences on social media.

So what are you waiting for? Join the air revolution.

Written in partnership with Tom White