Casa Tulum Is Manhattan’s Ultimate Cinco De Mayo Destination

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Casa Tulum

Each year, Cinco de Mayo serves as Manhattan’s sign that summer is on the horizon. Instantly immerse yourself in a tropical Mexican oasis at South Street Seaport’s latest hot spot, Casa Tulum. The newly-opened stylish restaurant is designed to elicit the feel of a luxurious Tulum beach resort located on the coast of Manhattan.

Casa Tulum is the downtown debut for Chef Rodrigo, who achieved neighborhood acclaim in Harlem with his El Paso Taqueria restaurants. After 30 years as a staple in El Barrio’s food scene, he is bringing his authentic and flavorful cuisine to a new audience with elevated presentations to match the new location. For Casa Tulum, Chef Rodrigo has curated a concise menu marrying the cuisine of Tulum and Mexico’s coastal cities with the history of the Seaport. Originally from Puebla, he has traveled the country learning and perfecting his recipes to create a premium authentic menu.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Casa Tulum

The menu features a Seafood Bar with highlights like Aguachile Tulim – a dish with raw and cooked shrimp, octopus, clams, and more, Lobster Ceviche, and Nopalitos del Mercado – tender cactus, onion, cilantro, radishes, tomato, and grilled quena panela. The Taqueria section features updated versions of Chef Rodrigo’s coveted tacos, including a delicious Baja Fish, Al Pastor, and Governador – a shrimp and steak taco with chihuahua cheese. Main plates feature Mexican standouts like Branzino Annatto-Guajillo and Pollo Borracho.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Casa Tulum

The beverage program was inctricately designed by Luis Villanueva, who previously designed the cocktail menus at Havana Alma de Cuba, Cuba, and La Pulperia. His cocktails are inspired by the natural beauty found along the Mexican coastline, expressed through seasonal ingredients and spices to pair with Chef Rodrigo’s cuisine. Highlights include El Chingon – a tequila drink with serrano peppers, agave nectar, and more, and The Gold Digger – the most expensive drink on the menu, a tequila drink with 24 karat edible gold.

Photo Credit: Tatiana Villamil Photography

The interior boasts notes of earth tones of white and beige accented by live plants hanging above the bar and throughout the space creating a serene, tropical feel. Chocolate-colored leather chairs and banquets designed for comfort and aesthetics complement the natural wood tones on the tables throughout the restaurant. At the center is a large cocktail bar to indulge a cocktail, a taco, and experience the ultimate Cinco de Mayo in the city.