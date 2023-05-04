Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

We’ve officially entered the summer season, meaning it’s time to indulge in all of our summer favorites: sandals, oversized beach totes, and, of course, sunglasses. Just in time for the season, Louis Vuitton has just released their LV Signature collection of timeless sunglasses for Spring 2023.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

The elevated eyewear is crafted in innovative lightweight materials with subtle details synonymous with the House design codes. For the new collection, Louis Vuitton is introducing two key shapes: round and square. These sunglasses are available in either acetate or metal, and both feature the “LV” initials engraved on metal hinges.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

The acetate sunglasses were designed with a sophisticated color palette of classic black or fresh hues of gray or honey available for the round shape. The square shape is offered in classic opaque black and two seasonal shades – light blue or light pink; both perfect for the warmer months ahead! Both the round and square offerings are available in small or medium sizes.

The LV Signature sunglasses are available online and in-store now.