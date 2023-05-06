Avi & Co.’s Miami Grand Opening With Rolls-Royce Motor Cars And Haute Living Kicks Off Miami Race Weekend.

Diamonds, cigars, Rolls-Royces, and palm trees – what more could you ask for? The Formula One kick-off party of the week commenced Thursday night, revving up the engines for a highly anticipated race weekend in Miami, FL. The grand opening for Avi & Co. took place in the Design District of Miami, alongside Rolls-Royce Motor Cars and Haute Living. Celebrity-studded with nearly a thousand VIPs, Avi & Co. cut the red ribbon to their new storefront in beautiful Miami, adding onto their other East Coast location, which is situated in the heart of the Diamond District in New York City.

A red carpet greeted the attendees, which was lined by elegantly dressed Miami models in perfect coordination. Also accentuating the red carpet was a cigar bar, lying opposite iconic Ghost Reimagined Rolls-Royces coated in newly released ritzy palettes of blue, purple, and orange, contributing to the artistic flair of Miami’s infamous district.

Legendary rapper Rick Ross gave an on-brand performance at the event, leaving the audience ramped up for an evening filled with blinding timepieces, signature cocktails, and straight-up glamor. Award-winning Colombian singer J Balvin flew in for the opening, and received the first Avi & Co. watch of the evening: a 42MM AH17. A decadent cake shaped and decorated as the luxury watches honored the J Balvin and Avi & Co. camaraderie.

Award-winning Latin artists Anuel AA and Nicky Jam were also in attendance, along with ubiquitous street-artist Alec Monopoly, Sylvester Stallone’s daughter, Scarlet Rose Stallone, rapper Papi Steak, Israeli singer Itay levy, among notable entrepreneurs, real estate investors, and more.

Avi & Co.’s owner, Avi Hiaeve and his family, were covered in smiles as they cut the ribbon outside of their new store’s entrance, opening their doors for the first time in the Sunshine State. The company boasts its family-owned heritage, nodding to a successful entrepreneurial journey Avi and his family embarked on when he was just 14 years old. Moving from Israel to New York City, Avi states on his company’s website, “I had a dream. All I needed was a dollar. They say in America all you need is a dollar and a dream, right? My dad gave me the dollar. I had the dream. I put it together.”

Handcrafted signature cocktails donning the emblems of Avi & Co., Rolls-Royce, and Haute Living occupied the hands of the guests, while they meandered around the stunning showroom, taking in the glimmer of exquisite diamond necklaces, thick bracelets, and watches framed behind glass displays. Papi Steak Restaurant catered.

The opening night of Avi & Co. hosted by Rolls-Royce Motor Cars and Haute Living was a spectacular success, a celebration of the American dream for the Avi & Co. family, and a star-studded spectacle equipped with all of the luxuries one can imagine.