Haute Living Celebrates Cover Star Nicky Jam At Kiki On The River With Rums Of Puerto Rico, Navier And Telmont Champagne

Haute Scene, News

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Kiki On The River brings all the Miami vibes to life; there is no doubt about it. Last night the Miami hotspot collaborated with Haute Living to celebrate the star-studded Nicky Jam’s Cover Launch and Latin Billboard Hall of Fame win.

To kick off the night, guests jammed (literally) to Jam’s top hits, chatted and networked, and drank customized Rums of Puerto Rico Nicky Jam-inspired cocktails. While attendees made their way through the event, they stopped by the Rums of Puerto Rico bar setup, where their very own bartender described the rum of their choice.

Rums of Puerto Rico bar

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Navier 27 Display

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Next door sat the Navier table, a Silicon Valley startup that is building technology to increase the efficiency of small power boats while ensuring zero emissions and a superior ride experience. On display was a prototype of the Navier 27, America’s first commercially available electric hydro-foiling craft.

Towards the front of the room was Vic Garcia’s (Miami-based artist), 1/1 painting “Dreamed Turned Realities,” inspired by the Jam and later presented to him. While immersed in the displays, hors d’oeuvres were passed around – from decadent lamb chops to fresh tomato and mozzarella; oh, were they good!

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Taking to their seats, dinner began, and Greek spreads with pita bread were served. As the noise volume in the room continued to stay at an all-time high, it was no surprise that guests were having a time.

The main course prepared by Chef Peter and team included lobster salad, arugula salad, chicken skewers, Kiki chips (fried eggplant and zucchini), whole fish, black Angus sirloin steak with sides of kiki fries, grilled vegetables, and sautéed kale.

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Between the dishes, glasses of Telmont Champagne were served just in time for the heartfelt words of Senior Vice President of Haute Living April Donelson. “The room is filled with partners from near and far; we are so excited to celebrate Nicky Jam with you all. From Nick Garcia to Rums of Puerto Rico, Navier, and Telmont Champagne, we thank you for being a part of this beautiful night,” said Donelson.

Nicky Jam and April Donelson

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Then she turned the floor over to Jam’s manager Mari Pilli De La Cruz, to Navier, and to the beautiful women of Telmont Champagne to raise a toast. As glasses clinked and high vibrations continued to spread throughout the room, dessert filled guests’ stomachs. Baklava, Greek yogurt, fresh fruit platters, and orange pies were mixed in with a stunning custom-made ICON cake for the cover star, making for an iconic night! 

Telmont Toast

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Notable attendees included CEO of Haute Media Group Kamal Hotchandani; Sandra Fiorenza, Tony Perez, Alejandro Dardik, Veronica Jaramillo, Mo Rahbari of Braman; Sam Seder, Sampriti Bhattacharyya, Suzie Zadeh of Navier; Paolo Rico, Carlos Beltran, Andres Mora and Anamaria Bandin of Rums of Puerto Rico; Mari Pilli De La Cruz, Wale Ogunleye, Juan Diego Medina, Larry Gonzales, Juan Morales, Nick Rivera, Nini Veras, and more.

Vic Garcia 1/1 “Dreams Turned Realities”

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Sampriti Bhattacharyya and Sam Seder of Navier

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

