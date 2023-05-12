Photo Credit: Sidney Bensimon

Introducing New York’s latest haute spot, Alba Accanto, which has actually mastered the joie de vivre of the Italian summer holidays in the heart of Manhattan, transporting guests to the island of Positano through its signature Italian dishes and vibrant coastal decor. Following the success of Prince Street Hospitality’s wildly popular neighborhood establishments Little Prince, Lola Taverna, and sister concept Cucina Alba, the pioneering team led by Cobi Levy and Will Makris has officially unveiled their newest creation: Alba Accanto.

Located in the heart of Chelsea below the High Line, this Italian holiday bar welcomes guests to savor the pleasures of an Amalfi Coast adventure without ever leaving the city. “Will and I wanted to create a welcoming Italian-inspired experience in the spirited neighborhood of Chelsea that would provide a true glimpse of Positano,” says Cobi Levy. “Our dedicated team has worked meticulously to curate the ultimate escape with a quality-driven menu of crudi, wines, and aperitivo-style cocktails to savor the elegant flavors of Italy while immersed in New York City’s infectious energy.”

Photo Credit: Sidney Bensimon

Executive Chef Adam Leonti showcases his culinary expertise at Alba Accanto with a seasonal menu of light and colorful flavors. Menu highlights include the crudi starters featuring freshly-sourced raw seafood and Leonti’s selection of handcrafted traditional flatbreads, skillfully house-made with freshly milled flour found in the forno section of the menu. For the fritti portion, more robust plates like chicken and calamari provide a more traditional Italian take on protein.

Photo Credit: Sidney Bensimon

Under the creative direction of Beverage Director Tristan Brunel, the Italian-coast-inspired beverage program elevates lively sips through handcrafted cocktails and thirty-two carefully-selected premium wines by the glass. The harmonious selection features classic aperitivos, spritzes, negroni, and non-alcoholic libations. From sweet and fruity to savory and spicy, Brunel’s drinks complement the crudi-focused menu, providing bright spritzes to balance the acidity of the cured fish and robust Negronis to stimulate the appetite. Highlights include the Portofino, their signature margarita with tequila reposado-based pineapple, and the Calabrese, a mezcal-based punchy blood orange house beverage.

Photo Credit: Sidney Bensimon

Designed by the award-winning GRT Architects firm, Alba Accanto draws from the allure of the Italian coast and the pulse of Manhattan’s bustling streets. Guests are greeted by a playful interior with pastel colors inspired by the grandeur of the Mediterranean, including sculptural pieces by Artemet and large-scale paintings by Alex Katz, along with illustrated menus by Isabella Cotier. Specially sourced from Puglia, Accanto’s hand-painted tableware reflects the rustic style of restaurants lining the Amalfi Coast; each is unique, crafted exclusively for the Alba concepts.

Alba Accanto is located at 141 10th Ave, New York, NY 10011.