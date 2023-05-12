Padma Lakshmi
Cover Story
How Padma Lakshmi Is Stirring The Pot In The Second Season Of Hulu’s “Taste The Nation”
Ludo Lefebvre
Cover Story
Ludo Lefebvre Is Plotting His American Takeover, One Restaurant At A Time.
THE 2023 HAUTE MOTHER’S DAY GIFT GUIDE
Haute Shopping
The 2023 Haute Mother’s Day Gift Guide: The Best Luxury Gifts For Mom This Mother’s Day
Katie Holmes
Cover Story
With Her New Film, “Rare Objects” Katie Holmes Shares That You’re Better For Having Been Broken
Rob Lowe
Cover Story
Rob Lowe Is Baring It All — Literally & Metaphorically — In His New Series, “Unstable”

Gucci Cosmos: Inside Gucci’s New Exhibition In Shanghai Celebrating The House’s Iconic History

Fashion, News

by Adrienne Faurote & Stephanie DiGiuseppe

Gucci Cosmos: Inside Gucci's New Exhibition In Shanghai Celebrating The Brand's Iconic History
Gucci Cosmos in Shanghai

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Gucci

The Gucci universe officially comes to life with the new opening of the Italian fashion House’s new exhibition, Gucci Cosmos, in Shanghai. Giving the ultimate nod to the House’s most iconic designs, spanning across its 102-year history, the exhibition takes guests on an immersive journey that spirals both backward and forwards, revealing Gucci’s past, present, and future in design.

The exhibition also serves as a love letter to Gucci’s Florentine heritage as well as its ability to evolve into the modern world – and beyond. Each era has played an integral role within the House’s design DNA, and Gucci Cosmos showcases how his progressive belief in the power of creativity, anchored in the finest Italian craftsmanship and tradition, has seen Gucci not only mirror the times but also define them – in doing so, advancing society and its aesthetic tastes. 

Gucci Cosmos: Inside Gucci's New Exhibition In Shanghai Celebrating The Brand's Iconic History
Archivio

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Gucci

Conceived and designed by renowned British contemporary artist Es Devlin and curated by eminent Italian fashion theorist and critic Maria Luisa Frisa, Gucci Cosmos immerses the guests into the Gucci universe, experienced across eight exhibition worlds: Portals, Zoetrope, Eden, Two, Archivo, Cabinet of Wonders, Carousel, and Duomo — revealing both iconic pieces and archival pieces that have yet to be seen.

Gucci Cosmos: Inside Gucci's New Exhibition In Shanghai Celebrating The Brand's Iconic History
Duomo

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Gucci

Gucci Cosmos: Inside Gucci's New Exhibition In Shanghai Celebrating The Brand's Iconic History
Gucci Archive

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Gucci

“This project was an extraordinary opportunity for me to traverse the universe of Gucci once again and tell its story through the ever-different lens of the clothes, objects, elements, people, and contexts that have made the House an iconic trailblazer within fashion and collective visual culture for over a century. The Gucci Cosmos exhibition is an immersive experience in which the House’s origin story and its history are continuously put to the test by the imagination of the future,” reveals Frisa.

Gucci Cosmos: Inside Gucci's New Exhibition In Shanghai Celebrating The Brand's Iconic History
Eden

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Gucci

Each world defines a different aspect of Gucci, revealing the brand’s unwavering principles since its birth and the creativity behind the founder Guccio Gucci and the pioneering spirit of his sons Aldo and Rodolfo, as well as the wildly imaginative powers of more recent creative directors Tom Ford, Frida Giannini, and Alessandro Michele. 

Gucci Cosmos: Inside Gucci's New Exhibition In Shanghai Celebrating The Brand's Iconic History
Portals

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Gucci

“As a creative endeavor and expression of the times, the House and its history over the past century can be mapped through an ability to evolve and, more broadly, to expand on the mutability of our own consciousness and ability to make cognitive shifts. Rather like a garment itself that is able to be changed and re-tailored, like a shed skin that constantly renews itself,” notes Devlin. 

Serving as the ultimate symbol of the timelessness that lives within the House of Gucci. the exhibition is a visual metaphor of orbits with the cosmos — transcending both time and fashion.

Gucci Cosmos is now open at the West Bund Art Center, Shanghai, China until June 25th. The exhibition will then tour the world.

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Haute Scene
May 12, 2023
Haute Living And Rafa Racing Club Take Over Villa Azur During F1 Miami Grand Prix Week
By Haute Living
Van Cleef & Arpels’ Grand Fifth Avenue Blooms Return Just In Time For Mother's Day
City Guide
May 12, 2023
Van Cleef & Arpels’ Grand Fifth Avenue Blooms Return Just In Time For Mother’s Day
By Adrienne Faurote
Welcome To The House Of The Macallan: A Three-Day Immersive Sensory Journey In Miami
Haute Scene
May 12, 2023
Welcome To The House Of The Macallan: A Three-Day Immersive Sensory Journey In Miami
By Adrienne Faurote
Alba Accanto Is Manhattan's New Luxe Amalfi Coast Oasis
City Guide
May 12, 2023
Alba Accanto Is Manhattan’s New Luxe Amalfi Coast Oasis
By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

Los Angeles

New York

Miami