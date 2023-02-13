Love is in the air, and there’s no place no more romantic to spend this Valentine’s Day than New York City. Whether you’re traveling to the city for a couples getaway or looking for an intimate staycation, we’ve curated a custom list of the most luxurious spots in Manhattan to celebrate on Valentine’s Day or any date night.

THE MARK HOTEL

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Mark Hotel

Romance is found at the iconic Mark Hotel. This Valentine’s Day, the hotel is offering a decadent three-course dinner featuring highlights like Maine Lobster, Steamed Black Sea Bass, Crispy Salmon Sushi, and more. From February 10th to 15th, heart-shaped pizzas will be available for lunch and dinner in the restaurant or available for in-room dining for hotel guests. Red velvet cookies will also be offered, while gorgeous faux red roses will be on display at The Mark Flower Cart from February 1st to the 28th.

BAR VERŌNIKA

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Daniela Spector

Set the mood with drinks and dessert at Bar Verōnika. For the holiday, the restaurant will be serving Verōnika Mille – Feuille raspberry blanket, a French dessert, and a selection of delicious and curated espresso martinis to share with loved ones.

LOTTE NEW YORK PALACE

Madison Avenue jewel and legendary New York landmark, the Lotte Palace, invites you to celebrate this Valentine’s Day with their Royal Romance package that includes a special room offering where guests can linger with breakfast in bed in views high above Manhattan. The hotel’s Gold Room is offering guests three delectable offerings, from champagne frites to martinis for two with caviar and macaroons to espresso martinis and chocolate eclairs. The spa is also offering a special Mommy & Me package for those looking to celebrate galentine’s day.

THE NINES

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Liz Clayman

If you’re looking for an intimate, sexy night out, The Nines is our favorite downtown hot spot. Leopard print interiors and luxe red velvet decor set the scene. Enjoy festive cocktails, martinis, dressed oysters, caviar service, and everything romantic while a grand piano plays into the night.

THE DOMINICK HOTEL

SoHo’s Dominick Hotel has curated an exclusive V-Day package catering to the five love languages: physical touch, quality time, receiving gifts, acts of service, and words of affirmation. Guests can enjoy spa access, Delysia Chocolatier Truffles and Wine, an in-room meditation trainer, a donation made to God’s Love We Deliver, and more! Use promo code FIVELOVE with the booking link here.

THE LANGHAM

It doesn’t get sweeter than The Langham on Fifth Avenue. This Valentine’s Day, the hotel is offering Sweets In Your Suite, a special offer that includes a romantic turndown complete with rose petals, champagne for two, and a special treat of chocolate bon-bone handmade by Chef Rachel Pancho at Ai Fiori, The Langham’s award-winning fine dining restaurant. This Pais well with dinner at Ai Fiori. On Valentine’s Day, guests can also enjoy 10% off the Celebrate Love pre-fixe menu at Ai Fiori.

THE BEEKMAN

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Beekman, A Thompson Hotel

Celebrate endless love at The Beekman Hotel downtown in the Financial District. Offering the ultimate romantic stay, the Turret Penthouses pair timeless chic with modern comforts. Guests have their own private rooftop terraces, lofted bedrooms, and even a dreamy clawfoot tub. On Valentine’s Day, the hotel will be celebrating in the Temple Court Dining room with a special four-course menu fit for you and your Valentine. This one-night-only menu features a selection of delicate seafoods and mouth-watering mains and ends with the return of our signature Baked Alaska.

LE DIVE

Craving Paris and romance? Find it in the heart of Dimes Square at Le Dive. This Parisian-inspired wine bar transports its guests to a flirty French sanctuary. Ideal for date night, enjoy intricate cocktails, small plates, and a late-night music scene.