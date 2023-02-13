News
For The Love Of Luxury: The 2023 Haute Living Valentine’s Day Gift Guide
Salvatore Ferragamo
Cover Story
Like A Fine Wine: How Il Borro CEO Salvatore Ferragamo Is Celebrating 30 Years Of Growth
Daniel Humm
Cover Story
Daniel Humm Reflects On Reinventing The Restaurant Industry As Eleven Madison Park Turns 25
Jayson Tatum
Cover Story
We’re Betting On Jayson Tatum — And So Should You
Pierre Gagnaire
Cover Story
Three Michelin Starred Chef Pierre Gagnaire Is Finally Taking A Bite Of The Big Apple With The Opening Of Fouquet’s New York

Kering Appoints Sabato De Sarno As Gucci’s New Creative Director—Here’s What To Know

Fashion, News

by Charlie Rincon

After two months of rumors on who would be taking over Alessandro Michele’s position at Gucci, the wait is over. On January 28th, Kering and Gucci made the official announcement through a joint Instagram post; Sabato De Sarno, 39, will assume the role of creative director for the house.

Kering Appoints Sabato De Sarno As Gucci's New Creative Director—Here's What To KnowPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Gucci

Although some might think of him as a new name or emerging talent, De Sarno has been a silent force in the fashion industry for over a decade; he has worked in the design studios of Prada, Dolce & Gabbana before joining the design team, filling the position of design director at Valentino in 2009, where he worked closely with Pierpaolo Piccioli.

“I am delighted that Sabato will join Gucci as the House’s new Creative Director, one of the most influential roles in the luxury industry. Having worked with a number of Italy’s most renowned luxury fashion houses, he brings with him vast and relevant experience. I am certain that through Sabato’s deep understanding and appreciation for Gucci’s unique legacy, he will lead our creative teams with a distinctive vision that will help write this exciting next chapter, reinforcing the House’s fashion authority while capitalizing on its rich heritage,” reveals Marco Bizzarri, the Gucci President and CEO.

“One hundred and two years after Guccio Gucci opened his first store in Florence, Gucci remains one of the most iconic, prominent, and influential luxury houses in the world. With Sabato De Sarno at the creative helm, we are confident that the House will continue both to influence fashion and culture through highly desirable products and collections and to bring a singular and contemporary perspective to modern luxury,” notes François-Henri Pinault, the Chairman & CEO of Kering.

With immense pressure and high anticipation of what he will brand to the Italian House, Sabato De Sarno says: “I am deeply honored to take on the role of Creative Director of Gucci. I am proud to join a House with such an extraordinary history and heritage that, over the years, has been able to welcome and cherish the values I believe in. I am touched and excited to contribute my creative vision for the brand.”

De Sarno will present his debut runway collection at Milan Women’s Fashion Week in September 2023.

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Behind The Scenes At Jason Wu’s New York Fashion Week Show With 111SKIN
Fashion
February 13, 2023
Behind The Scenes At Jason Wu’s New York Fashion Week Show With 111SKIN
By Adrienne Faurote
Haute Jets
February 13, 2023
FLYJETS Is Here To Create An Efficient Community For Flyers And Operators Alike
By Brooke Klaiman
City Guide
February 13, 2023
The Most Romantic Spots To Celebrate Valentine’s Day In Manhattan
By Stephanie DiGuiseppe
Super Bowl
Haute Scene
February 13, 2023
Inside The Hottest Party Of Super Bowl XVII (Because Would Drake Perform Anywhere Else?)
By Laura Schreffler

Los Angeles

New York

Miami