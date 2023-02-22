Photo Credit: Coby Corradino

Chris and Kara Resop of The Resop Team partner with their firm and The Agency, as they launched their newest office in Naples kicking off the annual Cars on fifth. And in true Ferrari North America and The Agency, the two luxury brands, came together to host an unforgettable weekend in the dolce far niente city of Naples Florida. Together, The Agency Naples, The Resop Team, and Ferrari of Naples curated a weekend soiree for attendees, clients and car fanatics to celebrate Ferraris and exotics of inspiring greatness creating – Naples biggest weekend, Cars on fifth.

On Thursday, guests kicked off the weekend at the Jet Port reception party at Naples Airport sponsored by Ferrari, The Resop Team, and The Agency. Attendees were greeted with exclusive VIP access to private jets, Ferraris, cocktails and a dining experience. The Agency encouraged guests to enjoy the weekend ahead by kicking off Cars on fifth in style.

Following the Jet Port Reception, Friday, The Resop Team graciously hosted the grand opening to their new office for The Agency Naples. Chris and Kara Resop welcomed their clients, guests and teammates for cocktails and lite bites while showcasing their new office digs. Located in the heart of Olde Naples, with an outdoor indoor cocktail party The Agency and partners closed out Friday night with a partners dinner for the entire Agency team.

Closing our the weekend on Saturday, more than 250 Ferraris and 650 other super cars, luxury cars and collectible cars filled the streets of downtown Naples to celebrate the weekend. This celebration of an exotic luxury car show promises to be one of the largest car shows in South Florida. Attendees were able to see a good assortment of vintage, classic, and antique cars that have been restored to pristine condition.

Closing out the weekend, The Agency and The Resop Team partner with Ferrari to host the VIP tent on Saturday just off of Fifth avenue. Honorable guests included Mauricio Umansky, the Founder and CEO of The Agency, Glenn and Shantal Shimkus of The Agency Naples, Chris and Kara Resop of The Resop Team, Daniel Tzinker partner at The Agency South Florida, Keaton Phillips of Jet 1, and more.

