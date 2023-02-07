Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton has dropped their latest campaign starring house ambassador Alicia Vikander, and friend of the Maison, Kid Cudi, to reveal the latest additions to their captivating LV Volt Jewelry Collection. As first imagined by the Maison’s Artistic Director for Jewelry and Watches, Francesca Amfitheatrof, in 2020, this collection has expanded its offerings to transcend borders and gender. Conceived as a leitmotif, the signature L and V intertwine their clean lines to create an architectural motif where the two initials become the unit of measurement of a powerfully graphic universal language.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

The latest creations are a metaphor for movement and come enriched with new features. The variations of these iconic pieces are now set with diamonds on the pendants and ear studs in white or yellow gold. An innovative setting is structured around three triangular white-gold claws to enhance the sparkle of the gemstone. This vocabulary of shapes is also featured on a ring in yellow gold and diamonds, as well as an original sculptural brooch in 18-carat white gold. Hand-polished indentations in the precious metal echo the shape of the legendary initials. Finally, the lines of the V increase in size on a new pair of architectural studs in yellow gold and diamonds with a brand-new design.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Launched in 2022, the LV Volt Play bracelets also introduce a jewelry interpretation of their cords this year. Available in two sizes, the central motif in 18-carat yellow gold represents the rhythm of the L and V. The interchangeable bracelets feature an innovative braid of sparkling yellow-gold threads with red or black polyamide fibers. The graphic clasps electrify the modernity of this precious unisex bracelet.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton