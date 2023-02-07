Daniel Humm
Cover Story
Daniel Humm Reflects On Reinventing The Restaurant Industry As Eleven Madison Park Turns 25
Jayson Tatum
Cover Story
We’re Betting On Jayson Tatum — And So Should You
Pierre Gagnaire
Cover Story
Three Michelin Starred Chef Pierre Gagnaire Is Finally Taking A Bite Of The Big Apple With The Opening Of Fouquet’s New York
Mr. Brainwash
Cover Story
Mr Brainwash Is Ready To Make His Mark On LA
Alexandre Mattiussi Haute Living Cover
Cover Story
The Art Of Authenticity: Alexandre Mattiussi Makes His Mark On Miami

Alicia Vikander & Kid Cudi Star In Louis Vuitton’s New LV Volt Jewelry Campaign

Fashion, Jewelry, News

Alicia Vikander & Kid Cudi Star In Louis Vuitton's New LV Volt Jewelry CampaignPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton has dropped their latest campaign starring house ambassador Alicia Vikander, and friend of the Maison, Kid Cudi, to reveal the latest additions to their captivating LV Volt Jewelry Collection. As first imagined by the Maison’s Artistic Director for Jewelry and Watches, Francesca Amfitheatrof, in 2020, this collection has expanded its offerings to transcend borders and gender. Conceived as a leitmotif, the signature L and V intertwine their clean lines to create an architectural motif where the two initials become the unit of measurement of a powerfully graphic universal language. 

Alicia Vikander & Kid Cudi Star In Louis Vuitton's New LV Volt Jewelry CampaignPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

The latest creations are a metaphor for movement and come enriched with new features. The variations of these iconic pieces are now set with diamonds on the pendants and ear studs in white or yellow gold. An innovative setting is structured around three triangular white-gold claws to enhance the sparkle of the gemstone. This vocabulary of shapes is also featured on a ring in yellow gold and diamonds, as well as an original sculptural brooch in 18-carat white gold. Hand-polished indentations in the precious metal echo the shape of the legendary initials. Finally, the lines of the V increase in size on a new pair of architectural studs in yellow gold and diamonds with a brand-new design. 

Alicia Vikander & Kid Cudi Star In Louis Vuitton's New LV Volt Jewelry CampaignPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Launched in 2022, the LV Volt Play bracelets also introduce a jewelry interpretation of their cords this year. Available in two sizes, the central motif in 18-carat yellow gold represents the rhythm of the L and V. The interchangeable bracelets feature an innovative braid of sparkling yellow-gold threads with red or black polyamide fibers. The graphic clasps electrify the modernity of this precious unisex bracelet.

Alicia Vikander & Kid Cudi Star In Louis Vuitton's New LV Volt Jewelry CampaignPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

PREVIOUS POST
Chicago Bulls x Off White
Fashion
February 7, 2023
Off-White & The Chicago Bulls Just Dropped A Capsule Collection In Tribute To Virgil Abloh
By Stephanie DiGuiseppe
Serendipity3
City Guide
February 7, 2023
This $250K Dessert (One Of The World’s Most Expensive) REALLY Says ‘I Love You’
By Laura Schreffler
Entrepreneur
February 7, 2023
Entrepreneur Matt Ganzak And His Motto To Move Fast, Move Ridiculously Fast
By Anna Block
Seema Bansal Of Beloved Luxury Flower Brand, Venus Et Fleur, Shares Her Top Valentine's Day Picks
Haute Shopping
February 3, 2023
Seema Bansal Chadha Of Beloved Luxury Flower Brand, Venus Et Fleur, Shares Her Top Valentine’s Day Picks
By Adrienne Faurote

Los Angeles

New York

Miami