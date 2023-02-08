Daniel Humm
Haute Living Naples And Ferrari Host A Divine Dinner Celebrating IL Borro’s Salvatore Ferragamo

City Guide, Haute Events, Haute Scene, Lifestyle

IL Borro CEO Salvatore Ferragamo

Photo Credit: Kevin Bires Photogrpahy

This weekend, Haute Living Naples celebrated CEO Salvatore Ferragamo’s IL Borro Wines 30th year anniversary in partnership with Ferrari of Naples at the dealership with an intimate and curated tuscan dining and tasting experience from Chef Vincenzo Betulia.

IL Borro Lamelle Toscana TGT 2021

Photo Credit: Kevin Bires Photogrpahy

Guests were invited to Ferrari of Naples, a state of the art 2 year old dealership designed to complement the Italian brand to its fullest level of lifestyle and luxury. Upon arrival, guests were greeted with a Belle di Borro Classic Method Rosé Brut 2015 while they were able to explore the beautiful Ferrari’s on site and lite bites before dinner.

Matt and Sachi Ganzak
Salvatore Ferragamo, Wanda Zaiser, Christine Ferragamo

Photo Credit: Kevin Bires Photogrpahy

Once guests arrived and settled in, Dagney Wysong, Marketing Director at Ferrari of Naples and Kamal Hotchandani, CEO of Haute Living, gathered everyone to share words thanking the Haute Living Naples cover star, CEO of IL Borro, Salvatore Ferragamo for his incredible cover story launch! Afterward, guests took their seats to a curated tuscan meal with a menu highlighting IL Borro’s fine wines. As the group settled into the exquisite dealership, Salvatore made his way to the front of the room where he spoke to all the guests thanking them for their support in his cover launch.

CEO IL Borro Salvatore Ferragamo, CEO Haute Living Media Group Kamal Hotchandani
Salvatore Ferragamo, VP Haute Media Group April Donelson, Haute Living Naples Executive Editor Anna Block

Guests were served with 3 courses throughout the evening. First course was a Butter poached lobster that was paired with Il Borro “Lamelle” Chardonnay. Next, Chef Vincenzo prepared and served an Agnolotti di Anatra that was paired with Il Borro “Polissena” Valdarno di Sopra Sangiovese. Moving into the main course, an amazing Fiorentina Style Carrera Wagyu No&. Strip steak that paired perfectly with Il Borro Toscana IGT Merlot, Cab Sauvignon, Syrah. The evening was capped off with a Crostate di Limone, pasta frolla, Madelina al Cioccolato Bianco.

Photo Credit: Kevin Bires Photography

Notable guests of Haute Living Media Group included Bill and Melissa Kozyra, Dante and Hillary DiSabato, Tom and Katia Bates, Wanda Zaiser and many more.

Dante & Hillary DiSabato, Chris and Lisa Michetti
Bill & Melissa Kozyra

Photo Credit: Kevin Bires Photogrpahy

 

 

 

