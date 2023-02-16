Charles Woodson
Haute Wine + Spirits
Charles Woodson Announced As Haute Wine Society’s Newest Ambassador During Super Bowl LVII
News
For The Love Of Luxury: The 2023 Haute Living Valentine’s Day Gift Guide
Salvatore Ferragamo
Cover Story
Like A Fine Wine: How Il Borro CEO Salvatore Ferragamo Is Celebrating 30 Years Of Growth
Daniel Humm
Cover Story
Daniel Humm Reflects On Reinventing The Restaurant Industry As Eleven Madison Park Turns 25
Jayson Tatum
Cover Story
We’re Betting On Jayson Tatum — And So Should You

The Iconic Le Colonial Restaurant And Lounger To Unveil In Del Ray Beach

City Guide, Haute Cuisine, News

Photo Credit: Le Colonial

The Iconic French Vietnamese Restaurant, Le Colonial and Lounge to Unveil Just the Right Level of Sultry Playfulness, Sumptuous Fare and Dazzling Interiors Amid the Bustle of Atlantic Avenue

Le Colonial (601 East Atlantic Avenue) – the much-vaunted French Vietnamese dining phenom — is bringing its unique brand of old-world sultriness and spice to Delray Beach to the new $300-million Atlantic Crossing mixed-use destination slated to become a focal point on Atlantic Avenue for living, working, shopping and socializing. The restaurant will open on February 16 to the public for dinner.

The 7,000-square-foot palm frond-lined restaurant and lounge seamlessly blends its lushly appointed indoor and outdoor spaces, evoking visions of a trench coat-clad Catherine Deneuve slowly strutting down a dimly lit street in 1920’s Saigon.  Guests will be immersed into a romantic period drama that sizzles with the same soft mood lighting, ornate touches, slow-turning coastal fans, wood shutters, and earthy wood tones found in a classic seaside home that give the dreamy sequence its cool, breezy and effortless vibe.

Le Colonial’s hotly anticipated arrival in Delray Beach will be its 5th U.S. outpost when the perennially popular restaurant debuts in the beginning of the New Year, coinciding with the 30th anniversary milestone of the beloved brand by famed restaurateurs Rick Wahlstedt and Joe King, who have introduced countless celebrities, American critics and tastemakers to the elegant and romantic spirit of Vietnam.

Photo Credit: Le Colonial Del Ray

 “Our goal with the Delray Beach location was to create something very special for South Floridians – an ambience that evokes a very distinctive vibe, which we feel will resonate beautifully in this relaxed but buzzy beachfront, town square setting,” said Wahlstedt. “We are very excited to be part and partner of this community and hope to be part of memories to come for friends, neighbors and visitors alike.”

Wahlstedt and King tapped longtime collaborator and award-winning architect Mark Knauer of Chicago-based Knauer Inc. to instill the beauty and romance of a bygone era while reflecting the surrounding tropical landscape. Knauer has responded by conjuring up an oasis that blends Vietnamese collectibles, vintage materials and artifacts with interesting modern surfaces, fabulous French finds and an explosion of a pastel color palette that awakens the senses with the feel and scent of the tropics.

Photo Credit: Le Colonial Del Ray

“We designed Le Colonial to be transporting, there’s no question about it,” said King.  “As soon as they walk into the bright, palm-filled entryway, and then onto our swoon worthy patios we want guests to feel like they’ve stepped into an oasis from another era.”

Opening dinner service will be from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday and 5 p.m. until 11 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Saturday and Sunday lunch from 11- 4 p.m. The Saigon Social is Monday-Friday in the lounge and features $10 food and cocktail menu from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.  The lounge will also provide an abbreviated menu until midnight Thursday through Saturday. For more information, visit www.lecolonial.com or call 561-566-1800.

PREVIOUS POST
The Michelin Guide Just Deemed Eight New Miami Restaurants Worthy Of Its Prestigious Accolade
Haute Cuisine
February 16, 2023
The Michelin Guide Just Deemed Eight New Miami Restaurants Worthy Of Its Prestigious Accolade
By Adrienne Faurote
Tatcha
Haute Beauty
February 16, 2023
Tatcha Is Taking Over The Grove This Week With A Totally Zen Pop-Up
By Laura Schreffler
Giada De Laurentiis
Cover Story
February 15, 2023
Giada De Laurentiis Is Building An Empire — And She’s Doing It HER Way
By Laura Schreffler
Fashion
February 15, 2023
Louis Vuitton Taps Pharrell Williams As The New Men’s Creative Director
By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

Los Angeles

New York

Miami