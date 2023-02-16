The Iconic Le Colonial Restaurant And Lounger To Unveil In Del Ray Beach

The Iconic French Vietnamese Restaurant, Le Colonial and Lounge to Unveil Just the Right Level of Sultry Playfulness, Sumptuous Fare and Dazzling Interiors Amid the Bustle of Atlantic Avenue

Le Colonial (601 East Atlantic Avenue) – the much-vaunted French Vietnamese dining phenom — is bringing its unique brand of old-world sultriness and spice to Delray Beach to the new $300-million Atlantic Crossing mixed-use destination slated to become a focal point on Atlantic Avenue for living, working, shopping and socializing. The restaurant will open on February 16 to the public for dinner.

The 7,000-square-foot palm frond-lined restaurant and lounge seamlessly blends its lushly appointed indoor and outdoor spaces, evoking visions of a trench coat-clad Catherine Deneuve slowly strutting down a dimly lit street in 1920’s Saigon. Guests will be immersed into a romantic period drama that sizzles with the same soft mood lighting, ornate touches, slow-turning coastal fans, wood shutters, and earthy wood tones found in a classic seaside home that give the dreamy sequence its cool, breezy and effortless vibe.

Le Colonial’s hotly anticipated arrival in Delray Beach will be its 5th U.S. outpost when the perennially popular restaurant debuts in the beginning of the New Year, coinciding with the 30th anniversary milestone of the beloved brand by famed restaurateurs Rick Wahlstedt and Joe King, who have introduced countless celebrities, American critics and tastemakers to the elegant and romantic spirit of Vietnam. Photo Credit: Le Colonial Del Ray

“Our goal with the Delray Beach location was to create something very special for South Floridians – an ambience that evokes a very distinctive vibe, which we feel will resonate beautifully in this relaxed but buzzy beachfront, town square setting,” said Wahlstedt. “We are very excited to be part and partner of this community and hope to be part of memories to come for friends, neighbors and visitors alike.”

Wahlstedt and King tapped longtime collaborator and award-winning architect Mark Knauer of Chicago-based Knauer Inc. to instill the beauty and romance of a bygone era while reflecting the surrounding tropical landscape. Knauer has responded by conjuring up an oasis that blends Vietnamese collectibles, vintage materials and artifacts with interesting modern surfaces, fabulous French finds and an explosion of a pastel color palette that awakens the senses with the feel and scent of the tropics.

