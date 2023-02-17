Photo Credit: Matteo Prandoni/BFAThe Parisian institution, Caviar Kaspia, has made its highly anticipated debut in the Big Apple with the official opening of its first New York location at The Mark Hotel — the Upper East Side’s most lavish hotel. The new restaurant and caviar boutique, designed by celebrated interior designer Jacques Grange, embodies the DNA of the famously chic Parisian restaurant, a celebrity favorite since it first opened in 1927, with the same inviting atmosphere. In harmony with the The Mark itself, Caviar Kaspia evokes old-world elegance and comfort with Parisian flavor yet is tailored to Manhattan energy, featuring the iconic Caviar Kaspia blue tablecloths, emerald green mohair banquets, wood-paneled walls, and more luxe details.

Caviar Kaspia celebrates the “Art of Caviar” by offering an extensive menu that includes the house’s cult favorite twice-baked potato topped with caviar, blinis with smoked salmon, bottarga, vegetarian caviar made from liquified and spherized truffle, pasta with caviar, and more. Perfectly paired with a glass of champagne or a shot of vodka, Caviar Kaspia offers eight different types of farm-raised caviar, spanning multiple regions around the world and expanding various taste profiles and access. The landmark caviar boutique will offer the delights and delicacies of Caviar Kaspia for the ultimate at-home indulgence or the perfect gourmet gift.

Photo Credit: Matteo Prandoni/BFA

“Opening Caviar Kaspia inside the iconic Upper East Side hotel is a milestone for our Parisian institution. Considered the “Fashion Cantine,” Caviar Kaspia assumes its authentic attachment to the international sphere of fashion and creatives. It was, therefore, a natural evolution for us to open at The Mark Hotel, with whom we share the same values, philosophy, and clientele — it’s a match made in luxury heaven,” says Ramon Mac-Crohon, the CEO of Caviar Kaspia.

Occupying the corner of 77th Street and Madison Avenue, the arrival of a cult eatery Caviar Kaspia adds a new and distinctively exquisite experience to The Mark, a beacon of French style with a repertoire of unparalleled luxury offerings for its guests.