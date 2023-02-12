News
For The Love Of Luxury: The 2023 Haute Living Valentine's Day Gift Guide
Charles Woodson Announced As Haute Wine Society’s Newest Ambassador During Super Bowl LVII

Celebrities, Haute Scene, Haute Wine + Spirits, News

Charles Woodson
Charles Woodson

Photo Credit: Joe Chung

Haute Living’s Haute Wine Society has a brand new ambassador in NFL great Charles Woodson. 

Charles WoodsonPhoto Credit: Joe Chung

The news was announced during an intimate gathering at the W Scottsdale on Friday, February 10 powered by Navier and artist Johnathan Schultz that the Pro Football Hall of Famer, Heisman winner, and Super Bowl champion — who played 18 seasons in the NFL with the-then Oakland Raiders and the Green Bay Packers — would partner with our brand in support of his current efforts: Intercept Wines and Woodson Bourbon Whiskey (both of which were served at the dinner).

Charles Woodson
Cocktails made with Woodson Bourbon Whiskey

Photo Credit: Joe Chung

Cocktails including Woodson’s signature drink (when he’s not drinking it neat) the CW Sour — his whiskey, lemon juice, sour mix, and a wine topper — were served before guests sat down to dinner.

Charles Woodson
Sampriti Bhattacharyya, Charles Woodson, Laura Schreffler, April Donelson, and Johnathan Schultz

Photo Credit: Joe Chung

Before items such as a chicory green salad, Chilean sea bass, a roasted split chicken with kale, and a floating island were served, Haute Media Group’s Senior Vice President April Donelson gave a brief speech honoring Woodson and his legendary greatness.

Charles Woodson
Charles Woodson and artist Johnathan Schultz

Photo Credit: Joe Chung

During the dinner, Editor-in-Chief Laura Schreffler announced the reason for the dinner — Woodson’s ambassadorship — before revealing that there was a special surprise in store.

Charles Woodson
A Navier brochure

Photo Credit: Joe Chung

Charles Woodson
Sampriti Bhattacharyya and Charles Woodson

Photo Credit: Joe Chung

Artist Johnathan Schultz then unveiled a special painting he had made of 23K gold featuring the lion on Woodson’s wine logo, as well as nods to his past teams called “I Am Who I Am.” He spoke about how Woodson forged his own path, and pursued his goals with courage and grace. Sampriti Bhattacharyya, the CEO of Navier — a sustainable hydrofoiling craft — then shared a few words echoing how, Navier, like Woodson, was building the future.

Charles Woodson
Whitney Corbin, Laura Rackley, and Olivia Schonewise

Photo Credit: Joe Chung

Attendees at the intimate, powerful evening included Dr. Jay Arora; Taylor Reed, the CEO / Founder of Massif Wealth Systems; Alexander Rhua; Laura Rackley; Whitney Corbin, who runs fellow NFL legend Warrick Dunn’s foundation, and Olivia Schonewise of O’Neill Vintners & Distillers. 

Charles Woodson
Taylor Reed and Whitney Corbin

Photo Credit: Joe Chung

Woodson’s mantra is “build your legend.” He will continue to do — and so will we.

Charles Woodson
Charles Woodson

Photo Credit: Joe Chung

