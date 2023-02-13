Photo Credit: World Red Eye

On Friday, February 10th, The h.wood Group and Uncommon Entertainment hosted the second annual Cash App & Visa Presents h.wood Homecoming pop-up experience at luxury private jet complex Scottsdale Hangar One. The invite-only evening was the hottest ticket in town, with hours-long waits to get in, sets by Zack Bia and Night Owl Sound and a performance by Drake to end the night. To wrap up his 45-minute performance, the rapper serenaded the crowd to “I Have Nothing” by Whitney Houston, as an ode to Lil Wayne.

The celebration fused together the worlds of sports and entertainment once again to deliver the most sought-after destination during football’s biggest moment

VIPs in attendance included: Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, Cher, Tyga, Meek Mill, Kygo, Myles Shear, Odell Beckham Jr., Bobby Flay, Serena Williams, Alex Rodriguez, Alix Earle, Josh Richards, Blake Gray, Druski, Jaleel White, Christina Aguilera, Jordin Sparks, Winnie Harlow, Reggie Bush, Michael Strahan, Keegan Michael Key, Faze Banks, Josie Conseco, H.E.R. Ashley Haas, Deebo Samuel, and more.

