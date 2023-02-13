News
For The Love Of Luxury: The 2023 Haute Living Valentine's Day Gift Guide
Inside The Hottest Party Of Super Bowl XVII (Because Would Drake Perform Anywhere Else?)

Haute Scene, News

Super Bowl
Drake

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

Super Bowl
Drake

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

On Friday, February 10th, The h.wood Group and Uncommon Entertainment hosted the second annual Cash App & Visa Presents h.wood Homecoming pop-up experience at luxury private jet complex Scottsdale Hangar One. The invite-only evening was the hottest ticket in town, with hours-long waits to get in, sets by Zack Bia and Night Owl Sound and a performance by Drake to end the night. To wrap up his 45-minute performance, the rapper serenaded the crowd to “I Have Nothing” by Whitney Houston, as an ode to Lil Wayne.

Super Bowl
Meek Mill

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

Super Bowl
Brian Toll and John Terzian

Photo Credit: BFA

Super Bowl
Cher & Alexander Edwards

Photo Credit: World Red Eye 

The celebration fused together the worlds of sports and entertainment once again to deliver the most sought-after destination during football’s biggest moment

Super Bowl
Kevin Durant

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

 

Super Bowl
Odell Beckham Jr

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

Super Bowl
Davante Adams

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

Super Bowl
Bobby Flay & Serena Williams

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

VIPs in attendance included: Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, Cher, Tyga, Meek Mill, Kygo, Myles Shear, Odell Beckham Jr., Bobby Flay, Serena Williams, Alex Rodriguez, Alix Earle, Josh Richards, Blake Gray, Druski, Jaleel White, Christina Aguilera, Jordin Sparks, Winnie Harlow, Reggie Bush, Michael Strahan, Keegan Michael Key, Faze Banks, Josie Conseco, H.E.R. Ashley Haas, Deebo Samuel, and more.

Super Bowl
Aideen O’Leary & James Morrissey

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

Super Bowl
Megan Fox

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

Super Bowl
Machine Gun Kelly

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

Super Bowl
Bobby Flay & Michael Strahan

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

 

