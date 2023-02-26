Photo Credit: Dannielle Bowman

Cadillac in collaboration with Arnet recently unveiled a curated photo series during Frieze LA that celebrated the haute automotive brand’s bespoke Goddess Emblem first appearing on Cadillac in 1930, when it exclusively adorned its V-16 models. It now returns on the all-new Cadillac CELESTIQ ultra-luxury EV on the front quarter panel of the CELESTIQ and within the multi-function controller on the center console. The latter is composed of a combination of real metal and glass, housing the Goddess emblem in it.

Photo Credit: Ming Smith

The photo series, titled the ‘Goddess Collection’ features work from photographers, Ming Smith, Petra Collins, and Dannielle Bowan, interpretating Cadillac’s celestial symbol, and their interpretations of what the word ‘Goddess’ means to them. The results are stunning photos and creative depictions of femininity. All photos will be auctioned on Artnet’s platform until March 1, with proceeds supporting Free Arts NYC.

Photo Credit: Petra Collins

The photos were unveiled on February 15th inside of an upscale Beverly Hills home during Frieze LA. The event began with an exclusive chat with all involved photographers, as well as Cadillac Designers Laetitia Lopez and Alexandra Dymowska. The conversation included an intimate dialogue of The Goddess’s interpretations, photographers’ sentimental moments of Cadillac and discussion of the intersection between art, design, and auto.Following the media talk, over 200 art enthusiasts and guests were welcomed to a strolling gallery experience of the Goddess curated collection. Guests enjoyed sounds by DJ Suga Shay.