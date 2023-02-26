Charles Woodson
Haute Wine + Spirits
Charles Woodson Announced As Haute Wine Society’s Newest Ambassador During Super Bowl LVII
Salvatore Ferragamo
Cover Story
Like A Fine Wine: How Il Borro CEO Salvatore Ferragamo Is Celebrating 30 Years Of Growth
Daniel Humm
Cover Story
Daniel Humm Reflects On Reinventing The Restaurant Industry As Eleven Madison Park Turns 25
Jayson Tatum
Cover Story
We’re Betting On Jayson Tatum — And So Should You
Pierre Gagnaire
Cover Story
Three Michelin Starred Chef Pierre Gagnaire Is Finally Taking A Bite Of The Big Apple With The Opening Of Fouquet’s New York

Cadillac Unveils A Goddess Art Collection During Frieze LA

Haute Auto, News

Dannielle Bowman
Dannielle Bowman

Photo Credit: Dannielle Bowman

Cadillac in collaboration with Arnet recently unveiled a curated photo series during Frieze LA that celebrated the haute automotive brand’s bespoke Goddess Emblem first appearing on Cadillac in 1930, when it exclusively adorned its V-16 models. It now returns on the all-new Cadillac CELESTIQ ultra-luxury EV on the front quarter panel of the CELESTIQ and within the multi-function controller on the center console. The latter is composed of a combination of real metal and glass, housing the Goddess emblem in it.

Ming Smith
Ming Smith

Photo Credit: Ming Smith

The photo series, titled the ‘Goddess Collection’ features work from photographers, Ming Smith, Petra Collins, and Dannielle Bowan, interpretating Cadillac’s celestial symbol, and their interpretations of what the word ‘Goddess’ means to them. The results are stunning photos and creative depictions of femininity. All photos will be auctioned on Artnet’s platform until March 1, with proceeds supporting Free Arts NYC.

Petra Collins
Petra Collins

Photo Credit: Petra Collins

The photos were unveiled on February 15th inside of an upscale Beverly Hills home during Frieze LA. The event began with an exclusive chat with all involved photographers, as well as Cadillac Designers Laetitia Lopez and Alexandra Dymowska. The conversation included an intimate dialogue of The Goddess’s interpretations, photographers’ sentimental moments of Cadillac and discussion of the intersection between art, design, and auto.Following the media talk, over 200 art enthusiasts and guests were welcomed to a strolling gallery experience of the Goddess curated collection. Guests enjoyed sounds by DJ Suga Shay.

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Inside Jenny Cipoletti's Glamorous Baby Dior Baby Shower At The St. Regis New York
Fashion
March 1, 2023
Inside Jenny Cipoletti’s Glamorous Baby Dior Baby Shower At The St. Regis New York
By Stephanie DiGuiseppe
City Guide
March 1, 2023
Coastal Casual And Coastal Elegant With Naples Interior Design Leaders Knot & Tide
By Anna Block
Fashion
February 28, 2023
Live From Paris: Tune Into The Dior Women’s Autumn/Winter 2023-2024 Show
By Adrienne Faurote
Celebrities
February 27, 2023
From Naomi Campbell To Sadie Sink: Inside Alexander McQueen’s Star-Studded Spring/Summer 2023 Campaign
By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

Los Angeles

New York

Miami