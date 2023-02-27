Charles Woodson
Haute Wine + Spirits
Charles Woodson Announced As Haute Wine Society’s Newest Ambassador During Super Bowl LVII
Salvatore Ferragamo
Cover Story
Like A Fine Wine: How Il Borro CEO Salvatore Ferragamo Is Celebrating 30 Years Of Growth
Daniel Humm
Cover Story
Daniel Humm Reflects On Reinventing The Restaurant Industry As Eleven Madison Park Turns 25
Jayson Tatum
Cover Story
We’re Betting On Jayson Tatum — And So Should You
Pierre Gagnaire
Cover Story
Three Michelin Starred Chef Pierre Gagnaire Is Finally Taking A Bite Of The Big Apple With The Opening Of Fouquet’s New York

Haute Living Celebrates Cover Star Chef Giada De Laurentiis With Oceania Cruises At Five Park Miami Beach

Haute Scene, News

Giada De Laurentiis

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Romain Maurice

Over the past week, Miami has been flooded with winos and foodies alike for the annual South Beach Wine and Food Festival. In the mix of top chefs was the one-and-only Giada De Laurentiis, chef, author, and Food Network personality. Known for her Italian flavors and world-class restaurants it was with excitement that Haute Living celebrated Laurentiis cover with Oceania Cruises at Five Park Miami Beach.

As the Florida sun shined on Saturday afternoon, guests joined Haute Living at Five Park Miami Beach to wine and dine with Laurentiis. The lunch began with Italian-flavored tapas including Italian Bruschetta, Smoked Salmon Tartare, and Mini Roasted Potatoes.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Romain Maurice

While guests mingled and networked amongst themselves, Senior Vice President of Haute Media Group April Donelson took the floor to speak on the beautiful partnership, then invited guests to take their seats. Upon sitting, the opening course of Truffle Burrata was served. Into the main course, guests were able to experience the deliciousness of Giadzy Pantry. Giadzy is Laurentiis’ food pantry that brings her culinary traditions to homes near and far.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Romain Maurice

The main course of Calabrian Chili Pappardelle was curated with Giadzy Calabrian Chili Paste, a stunning touch to the menu. Into the meal, Laurentiis raised a toast to the group and the Haute Living cover that touched her impressive culinary heart. Topping off the Italian-flavored lunch was an array of sweets including Tiramisu Shooter, Strawberry Pavlova Bites, and Amaretti Cookies. Making for an impressive menu, one that guests would so happily enjoy a hundred times over.

Anca Mirescu, Kamal Hotchandani, Laurentiis, and April Donelson

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Romain Maurice

Notable attendees included Tina Menditto, Dr. Nirmal Nathan, Richard Charlton, Dr. Bertha Baum, Suzanne Kosnitzky, Dr. Daniel Careaga, Robert Fernandez, Gonzalo Morales, Grace Orawiec, Suzanne Dewitt, Barbara Cooper, Lindsey Galey, Natasha Wynyk, Carol Seller, and more.

Laurentiis and Lana Mar of Face Fit Bar

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Romain Maurice

Guest of Haute Living, Radmilla Lolly, and Dawn Price

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Romain Maurice

Susanne Charlton and Sylvia Fragos

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Romain Maurice

Michael Kosnitzy, Guest of Haute Living, Roxxy Brown

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Romain Maurice

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
City Guide
February 27, 2023
Unveiling: The Mosaic Of Memories With Robin Austin And Emillions Art
By Anna Block
Haute Scene
February 27, 2023
New York City Welcomes Haute Leaders For The First Time At Award-Winning Marea
By Sophie Shapiro
Evan Williams
Celebrities
February 24, 2023
Getting To Know Hallmark’s New Leading Man, Evan Williams
By Laura Schreffler
Fashion
February 24, 2023
Kim Kardashian Stuns In The New Dolce & Gabbana Spring/Summer 2023 Campaign
By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

Los Angeles

New York

Miami