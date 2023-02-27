Photo Credit: Courtesy of Romain Maurice

Over the past week, Miami has been flooded with winos and foodies alike for the annual South Beach Wine and Food Festival. In the mix of top chefs was the one-and-only Giada De Laurentiis, chef, author, and Food Network personality. Known for her Italian flavors and world-class restaurants it was with excitement that Haute Living celebrated Laurentiis cover with Oceania Cruises at Five Park Miami Beach.

As the Florida sun shined on Saturday afternoon, guests joined Haute Living at Five Park Miami Beach to wine and dine with Laurentiis. The lunch began with Italian-flavored tapas including Italian Bruschetta, Smoked Salmon Tartare, and Mini Roasted Potatoes.

While guests mingled and networked amongst themselves, Senior Vice President of Haute Media Group April Donelson took the floor to speak on the beautiful partnership, then invited guests to take their seats. Upon sitting, the opening course of Truffle Burrata was served. Into the main course, guests were able to experience the deliciousness of Giadzy Pantry. Giadzy is Laurentiis’ food pantry that brings her culinary traditions to homes near and far.

The main course of Calabrian Chili Pappardelle was curated with Giadzy Calabrian Chili Paste, a stunning touch to the menu. Into the meal, Laurentiis raised a toast to the group and the Haute Living cover that touched her impressive culinary heart. Topping off the Italian-flavored lunch was an array of sweets including Tiramisu Shooter, Strawberry Pavlova Bites, and Amaretti Cookies. Making for an impressive menu, one that guests would so happily enjoy a hundred times over.

Notable attendees included Tina Menditto, Dr. Nirmal Nathan, Richard Charlton, Dr. Bertha Baum, Suzanne Kosnitzky, Dr. Daniel Careaga, Robert Fernandez, Gonzalo Morales, Grace Orawiec, Suzanne Dewitt, Barbara Cooper, Lindsey Galey, Natasha Wynyk, Carol Seller, and more.

