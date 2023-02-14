Ten years after debuting the special collaboration, Louis Vuitton has launched the sequel to its partnership with Yayoi Kusama. Best known as an avant-garde artist through her vibrant installations and unique perspective of infinity as expressed through dots, Kusama first painted a Louis Vuitton trunk in 2012. This made history for both her work as well as Louis Vuitton’s forward-thinking movement of tapping artists to tell the maison’s story. Today, Louis Vuitton and Kusama’s collaboration returns in a larger-than-life masterpiece. This second installment puts Kusama on an even bigger scale (quite literally, with her figure seen towering over Louis Vuitton boutiques from Paris to Los Angeles), amplifying her extraordinary art and celebrating her as one of the most successful living female artists in the world — with a Louis Vuitton twist, of course.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Bolder. Louder. More extravagant. The new collaboration is all-encompassing, including a range of product categories across menswear, womenswear, handbags, sunglasses, fragrances, and more, reimagined with Kusama’s signature motifs and themes of dots, flowers, pumpkins, and faces.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton