For The Love Of Luxury: The 2023 Haute Living Valentine's Day Gift Guide
Like A Fine Wine: How Il Borro CEO Salvatore Ferragamo Is Celebrating 30 Years Of Growth
Daniel Humm Reflects On Reinventing The Restaurant Industry As Eleven Madison Park Turns 25
We're Betting On Jayson Tatum — And So Should You
Three Michelin Starred Chef Pierre Gagnaire Is Finally Taking A Bite Of The Big Apple With The Opening Of Fouquet's New York

The Kusama Craze: Louis Vuitton & Yayoi Kusama Have Made A Global Return Like Never Before

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

THE WORLDS OF LOUIS VUITTON AND RENOWNED JAPANESE ARTIST YAYOI KUSAMA HAVE COLLIDED ONCE AGAIN — MAKING A GLOBAL RETURN LIKE NEVER BEFORE.

Ten years after debuting the special collaboration, Louis Vuitton has launched the sequel to its partnership with Yayoi Kusama. Best known as an avant-garde artist through her vibrant installations and unique perspective of infinity as expressed through dots, Kusama first painted a Louis Vuitton trunk in 2012. This made history for both her work as well as Louis Vuitton’s forward-thinking movement of tapping artists to tell the maison’s story. Today, Louis Vuitton and Kusama’s collaboration returns in a larger-than-life masterpiece. This second installment puts Kusama on an even bigger scale (quite literally, with her figure seen towering over Louis Vuitton boutiques from Paris to Los Angeles), amplifying her extraordinary art and celebrating her as one of the most successful living female artists in the world — with a Louis Vuitton twist, of course.

Bolder. Louder. More extravagant. The new collaboration is all-encompassing, including a range of product categories across menswear, womenswear, handbags, sunglasses, fragrances, and more, reimagined with Kusama’s signature motifs and themes of dots, flowers, pumpkins, and faces.

“MY DESIRE WAS TO PREDICT AND MEASURE THE INFINITY OF THE UNBOUNDED UNIVERSE, FROM MY OWN POSITION IN IT, WITH DOTS.” — KUSAMA IN HER AUTOBIOGRAPHY, INFINITY NET

At the heart of both Kusama’s work and Louis Vuitton’s timeless heritage is the integral theme of infinity, which is woven throughout the collaboration. Emblematic of this notion of infinity are the iconic dots being seen around the world right now. Playfully painted dots in a primary color palette and sleek silver metal dots embellish all things Louis Vuitton, from classics like the Capucines and Neverfull to the interiors and exteriors of boutiques like those on New York’s Fifth Avenue and Beverly Hills’ Rodeo Drive.

INFINITY AND BEYOND…

Set to be a multi-drop installment, the highly anticipated second release will launch in Louis Vuitton stores on March 31, continuing the experiential elements of window displays, pop-ups, and anamorphic billboards, alongside augmented reality experiences and an extended reality game. Sparking joy for consumers and passersby alike, the Louis Vuitton x Yayoi Kusama world transcends fashion and art and floats into infinity.

