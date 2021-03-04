It’s Full Steam Ahead For The Palm Beach International Boat Show

Photo Credit: Shutterstock

It’s good news for the South Florida boat lovers as the City of West Palm Beach has given final approval for the Palm Beach International Boat Show to take place this year. Scheduled for March 25 – 28, the event will follow many protocols to keep attendees safe. Event organizers, Informa Markets, will be implementing AllSecure health and safety standards which will include: the mandatory wearing of face masks, temperature checks at the door, sanitation stations throughout the event, deep cleaning before, during, and after the event each day, an updated layout to keep the event ‘open air’ and maintain social distancing, and four entrances and exits to ease the flow of pedestrian traffic.

“We are so grateful for the City’s collaboration in making the 2021 show a reality in a safe manner, while also allowing for the return of its positive economic impact for local and state communities, as well as the marine industry at large,” said Andrew Doole, president of Informa Markets U.S. Boat Shows. “We are excited to welcome back boating enthusiasts and marine businesses to enjoy this year’s show at Palm Beach’s world-famous waterfront downtown during the most beautiful time of year.”

The Palm Beach International Boat Show has a total statewide economic impact of $682.7 million and supports 4,394 full-time Florida jobs, with a $228 million statewide labor impact due to its economic activity.

Photo Credit: Shutterstock

“We are pleased to welcome the return of Palm Beach International Boat Show to the downtown West Palm Beach waterfront in March,” said West Palm Beach Mayor Keith A. James. “We applaud the event organizer Informa Markets for implementing a COVID-19 mitigation plan in support of public health during these unprecedented times. The Palm Beach International Boat Show provides an economic boost to our city and region. We look forward to safely welcoming visitors and residents to our downtown for this legacy event in the City of West Palm Beach.”

The event will feature a wide variety of yachts and accessories, multiple exhibits, the Aquazone which gives experiences with water sports and different products, and fishing clinics for children by Hook the Future.

Informa Markets has held two successful boat shows, one in St. Petersburg and one in Ft. Lauderdale, during Covid times, and is now bringing that experience back to West Palm Beach.

For more information on activities, boats on display, exhibitors, transportation and parking, and more, please visit PBboatshow.com.