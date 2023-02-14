Valley Vital Medicine Teams Up with Liquivida to Bring Nutrient-Rich IV Therapy Solutions to Fargo, North Dakota

When Trevor Hausauer, FNP-C, IFMCP, owner of Valley Vital Medicine, started his business in 2019, the certified family nurse practitioner and functional medicine expert knew he wanted to bring a different approach to servicing patient needs. He’d become disillusioned by the systematic approach to health that focused more on treating symptoms than the root cause, often leaving patients feeling worse.

Functional medicine looks at the whole body as a collection of interdependent systems that depend on each other for survival and efficiency. If one part of the body isn’t working correctly, it affects other systems. For this reason, it’s common for an ailment to present itself in one part of the body but have its source in another.

While the first response in conventional medicine is often to treat symptoms with prescription medication, this is usually a last resort in functional medicine, which focuses on the body’s natural healing factors. Just as a minor cut will heal naturally in the right environment, functional medicine works with the body’s systems to do what they do naturally when the body is out of balance—respond, support and heal.

Hausauer, an Army veteran of 23 years, including two tours in Kuwait and deployed to New York City as a part of the response to the COVID pandemic, understands the value of functional medicine is in its ability to look at disease from a wider lens. When uncovering the root cause of a condition, he compares his course of treatment to peeling an onion.

“In order to find the cause of your symptoms, it often requires looking under many layers. At Valley Vital Medicine, we use several diagnostic tools to find the root cause of a patient’s symptoms. Our health assessments look at everything from health and lifestyle to genetics, blood work, and more. Once we analyze the data, we create a treatment protocol that can include specific diets, supplements, herbs, lifestyle changes, stress management, and prescription medications when needed.”

With functional medicine, the quality of the products used to support the healing process is critical. Offering anything less than high-quality ingredients is counterintuitive to what makes functional medicine work. Creating the best environment to support the body is the key to recovery and glowing health.

When Hausauer searched for an IV vitamin therapy treatment that would meet the needs of his patients, he choseLiquivida. With an industry reputation for working closely with clients to provide high-quality, whole-body solutions, Hausauer knew he’d found a company that aligned with his focus on treating patients from the inside out.

Liquivida, a nationwide wellness company, makes it easy for service providers to offer high-quality, nutrient-rich IV therapy solutions to their patients. Available in single-dose options or kits, providers can select from a variety of formulations, including:

Fountain of Youth

Natural Defense

Rise and Shine

The Executive

Glutathione

Vitamin C

“IV vitamin therapy offers clients a way to take control of their health proactively by giving them the nutrients they need in a form that’s easy for their body to use. Administering vitamins intravenously is the best way to ensure that your body gets the right doses of vitamins and minerals that promote better health and vitality.” – Samael Tejada, CEO of Liquivida

Even when eating a healthy diet, getting the proper nutrients can be hit or miss. IV vitamin therapy doses are based on a thorough assessment of a client’s specific needs, so they get what they need in a form the body can readily use.

Alongside his other offerings of Ozone IV therapy and injections and EBOO (Extracorporeal Blood Ozonation and Oxygenation), Hausauer’s decision to use Liquivida made sense for his practice because it combined his functional medicine expertise with Liquivida’s outstanding reputation for providing high-quality products and services backed by medical professionals, biotechnology and research.

To learn more about Valley Vital Medicine and Trevor Hausauer, FNP-C, IFMCP, visit the website.

Trevor Hausauer, FNP-C, IFMCP, owns Valley Vital Medical, a functional medicine practice in Fargo, North Dakota. His advanced training includes Ozone therapy and Prolo-Ozone injection certifications through Dr. Frank Shallenberger at the Nevada Center for Alternative and Anti-Aging Medicine as well as Institute for Functional Medicine Certified Practitioner (IFMCP). Liquivida, founded by Sam Tejada, distributes high-quality IV therapy products to over 4000 doctors nationwide. To learn more about the products they offer, visit their website.

Written in partnership with Establish