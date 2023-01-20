Versace Opens An Incredibly Sleek New Boutique On Madison Avenue

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Versace

There’s no denying that 2023 will continue Manhattan’s iconic Madison Avenue makeover. With new boutique openings like Hermès late last year to new renovations on the horizon this year, Madison Avenue is having a revival — and Versace is the latest to join the excitement.

Nestled in the heart of Manhattan, the luxury brand has opened its latest boutique on Madison Avenue. Formerly the residence of Givenchy, the fashion house’s newest home spans 5,000 square ft, presenting a full selection of their ready-to-wear collections, accessories, shoes, and more for both women and men.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Versace

Truly embodying the Versace identity with marble, silk, and golden metal accents, predominant features flow throughout the space, creating an elevated idea of luxury that exudes both the classical and contemporary. White walls are decorated by fluted wood panels, while fixtures throughout the boutique are finished with polished gold metal and white ceramic. Areas featuring blue carpets are complemented by blue calcite marble fixtures and detailed with signatures such as the brand’s iconic Barocco print and Greca motifs which are featured printed across the floors.

The boutique is now open at 747 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10065.