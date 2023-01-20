Daniel Humm
Palm Beach’s Iconic Property, The Colony Hotel, Gives Its Rooms A Glamorous Makeover

City Guide, News, Travel

This year, The Colony Hotel Palm Beach turns 75 years old, and as part of this milestone celebration, its guest rooms are getting a designer refresh.

Sarah Wetenhall, The Colony Hotel’s Owner and President, recently unveiled the stunning new look of the iconic property’s guest rooms and suites, envisioned and executed by The Colony’s design partners and collaborators. “It has long been our intention to align the guest rooms with the ethos of the rest of the property,” says Wetenhall. “Our vision was a luxurious, cohesive representation of the Palm Beach way of life, generously imbued with The Colony’s unique sense of playfulness — with special attention dedicated to how our guests experience the space.”

The purposeful design concept, meant to encourage guests to dream and embrace their idyllic surroundings, was spearheaded by Kemble Interiors, a firm widely recognized as the authority on “Palm Beach chic.” Incorporating such elements as luxurious screen-printed fabrics by renowned textile house F. Schumacher; bespoke murals by deGournay, the prestigious British maker of artisan hand-painted wallcoverings; and walls freshened with Farrow & Ball paint using heritage colors from the brand’s heritage collection.

Photo Credit: courtesy of The Colony Hotel

A striking yet delicate Schumacher screen-printed fabric adorns the headboard, while a unique decorative PVC trim accents the ceiling of “The Blue Suite.”

Photo Credit: courtesy of The Colony Hotel

The redesigned rooms also mark the debut of a capsule furniture collection by the buzzy lifestyle brand Society Social for The Colony Hotel. This 11-piece collection—two years in the making—was designed by Society Social founder Roxy Owens in collaboration with Wetenhall. Shapely silhouettes using handcrafted rattan and faux bamboo embody the exuberant spirit of The Colony Hotel.

With its whimsical rattan frame, this custom chair by Society Social captures the tropical glamour and playful spirit for which The Colony Hotel is known and loved.
The pink Farrow & Ball paint color used in this room is a gracious nod to The Colony’s affectionate nickname, “The Pink Paradise.”

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Colony Hotel

Colony-exclusive art from notable Palm Beach photographers Nick Mele, Nathan Coe, and Chris Leidy, plus commissioned paintings by North Carolina-based artist Sarah Boyts Yoder (curated by Voltz Clarke Gallery of New York City), are among the room designs’ finishing touches.

“Under Sarah’s direction, The Colony Hotel honors the unique aesthetic of this beloved island by staying true to the classic flavor of Palm Beach,” says Kemble Interiors founder Mimi McMakin. “Our design choices reflect this joyful spirit.”

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Colony HotelUpon completion, each guest room will be shoppable via The Colony and many partner brands’ websites, allowing guests to recreate the furniture and décor of The Colony in their own homes.

For further information or reservations, visit the website here.

